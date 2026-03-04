Wine e medals: Prosecco Doc toasts also at the Paralympic Games of Milan Cortina 2026

After the haul of medals which saw it finish No. 4 in the medal table behind the leading nation in winter sports, Norway, and sporting giants like the USA, and ahead, in total medal count, of the Netherlands, Italy sporting movement now looks with hope toward new triumphs at the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Paralympic Games. The Games will officially open on March 6th and will see athletes competing until March 16th. And once again, the official celebratory toast will be with Prosecco DOC, already a protagonist of the recently concluded Olympic Games, thanks to a massive investment, around 8 million euros, the largest in the history of the denomination, the driving force of Italian wine.

“The Paralympic Games embody values we have always believed in: the ability to pursue excellence with determination, to never stop in the face of difficulties, and to always do one’s best under any circumstance. Being the Official Sparkling Wine of Milan Cortina 2026 means bringing to a globally resonant stage a product arisen from a territory, a community, and generations of shared work. It is not recognition we receive; it is a commitment we renew”, commented Giancarlo Guidolin, president of the Prosecco DOC Consortium.

A celebratory toast was held today in the historic center of Treviso, the provincial capital among the 9 provinces of the Prosecco DOC denomination and home of the Consortium, in the presence of the “Paralympic Flame” and, among others, the leadership of the Consortium, local authorities, CONI representatives, and Paolo Tonon, Paralympic archer and bronze medalist at the Paris 2024 Games. Throughout the duration of the Paralympic Games (March 6th - 15th), Prosecco DOC will be featured at the official bar of Casa Italia at Galleria FarsettiArte in Cortina d’Ampezzo, where a dedicated list showcases selections from the Consortium 16 member companies (Brilla! Cà di Rajo, Cantine Maschio, Casa Vinicola Bosco Malera, Italian Wine Brands, La Marca, Le Rughe, Masottina, Mionetto, Pitars, Ponte 1948, Serena Wines 1881, Torresella, Villa Sandi, Val d’Oca, Valdo), as well as in the hospitality areas set up at the competition venues. Meanwhile, other communication activities will continue at the airports of Treviso, Venice, Orio al Serio, and Milan Malpensa, along with initiatives in the heart of Milan and not only.

