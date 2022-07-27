02-Planeta_manchette_175x100
“Wine Enthusiast”, the reviews from Italy entrusted to Jeff Porter and Danielle Callegari

Joe Bastianich’s former beverage manager will cover, among others, Piedmont and Veneto, while Callegari will deal with Tuscany, Sicily, and more
Jeff Porter and Danielle Callegari, new tasters of Italian wines for “Wine Enthusiast”

The editorial staff of “Wine Enthusiast” is still being redesigned. The popular wine magazine, in recent days, has experienced a small revolution, as already reported by WineNews, with the arrival of the new tasting director Christina Cabrales, and the farewell of Kerin O’Keefe, as an Italian editor. She will be replaced with two tasters. That is Jeff Porter, an old acquaintance of Italian wine, formerly responsible for wine and beverage for the American restaurants of Joe Bastianich (and protagonist of “Sip Trip”, a TV show that tells of a journey in the Italy of wine, made in recent years in partnership with Vinepair, Iem and Colangelo & Partners, ed), who will cover Regions such as Piedmont, Veneto, Lombardy, Emilia Romagna, Marche, Umbria and all the North, from East to West. And Danielle Callegari, on the other hand, former teacher at the “Department of French & Italian” at Dartmouth College, advisor of the “Dante Society of America”, and former co-editor of “Gola”, a podcast on the culture of Italian food and drink, will take care of tastings and reviews of wines from Tuscany, Sicily, Puglia, Abruzzo, Campania, Sardinia, Lazio, Basilicata, Calabria, and Molise.

