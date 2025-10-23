Wine, fashion, and cinema: Franciacorta and “Grazia” toast at “Festa del Cinema” of Rome

From partner of the Michelin Guide in Italy and the USA, to the official toast of the “Emmy Awards” and “Milan Fashion Week”, Franciacorta continues to invest in communication which goes beyond the world of wine. This was evident in its collaboration with the popular magazine “Grazia”, with which it celebrated Italian cinema during an exclusive dinner at Bulgari Hotel Roma, curated by three-Michelin--tarred chef Niko Romito, during “Festa del Cinema” - Rome Cinema Festival, which concludes on October, 26th, with Franciacorta in the glasses of many prtagonists from the show and culture businesses: from Eleonora Abbagnato to Caterina Balivo, from Leo Gassman to Giuseppe Zeno, from Margareth Madè to Alessia Marcuzzi, from Nicoletta Romanoff to Laura Chiatti, from Rocío Muñoz Morales to Rudy Zerbi, and Michele Bravi, along with outstanding personalities from fashion, art, and communication.

“A meeting of Italian excellences: wine, fashion, publishing, and cinema to pay tribute to the creativity and talent that define our country - explains a note by the Consortium headed by Emanuele Rabotti - during the dinner, the dishes created by Niko Romito were paired with various types of Franciacorta, in a sensory journey that highlighted the versatility and elegance of the denomination, among the symbols of made in Italy”.

“Franciacorta has always shared with cinema the ability to convey emotions and create authentic connections. It is a true pleasure to be in Rome to toast with “Grazia” to what we share: a passion for beauty, creativity, and genuine emotions. Every glass of Franciacorta encloses a unique territory and the handmade care of those who deeply believe in the value of time, elegance, and quality”, said Laura Gatti, vicepresident of the Franciacorta Consortium.

With its presence at “Festa del Cinema” of Rome, Franciacorta reaffirms its deep connection with Italian cinema and with the Capital, chosen places where style, culture, and a passion for beauty come together”, still explains the Consortium, which, through this initiative, it “once again reaffirmed Franciacorta role as the toast of excellence for moments where art, emotion, and taste merge into a single experience”.

