“Wine from macerated grapes” is now part of the Collio DOC specification, its cradle territory

Collio is a historic wine territory that produces especially fine white wines, in the heart of Friuli Venezia Giulia (as we reported in this video). It is the cradle of a phenomenon that is becoming more and more appreciated: macerated and “orange wines”, obtained primarily from Ribolla Gialla. Up until now, they have been linked more to individual company initiatives than to a territorial definition. They could not be described DOC Collio (1.300 hectares claimed in 2023, producing more than 7.3 million bottles put on the market, ed.), where instead, they originated and are an identity and typical product, though still quite small (estimates indicate 5% of the total production of the territory). Soon, they will be, however, because at the recent meeting of the Consorzio Vini del Collio, a large majority (more than 72% of the votes), approved (among other matters), including the specification “Wine from macerated grapes” in the Collio DOC specification. Therefore, a new production has been welcomed under the umbrella of the denomination, and thanks to the rules that will be specified and defined, will also mean an improvement in quality for everyone. It will add a new communication key for the territorial brand, as Sasa Radikon, councilor of the Consortium, at the helm of one of the pioneering wineries of the "orange" movement, together with other reference names such as Gravner, Dario Princic, Fiegl, Il Carpino, La Castellada and Primosic, and president of Apro - Associazione Produttori Ribolla di Oslavia, which brings them together (and recently presented the first glass designed specifically for the typology, produced by Italesse), told WineNews.

“We are in the heart of Collio, and not being able to claim this denomination for our macerated wines (WineNews has also dedicated a video to them, to be released on December 18th, ed.), which originated in this territory, was a great drawback. Now, we will be able to include it, in the future, when the bureaucratic process is concluded (the estimated time of the various steps is a couple of years, ed.), opening up great prospects for us. We are talking about the phenomenon of macerated wines, which originated here”, Sasa Radikon explained, “the aim is also to increase quality, giving us rules for a different type from the “classic” wine, which requires a special kind of management, as well as to bring order to the category. Some people claim that a wine is good no matter what, because it is “natural”, or made using a certain method, but this is not the case. I am very satisfied because it is an important first step that has come after all the work done over the years at the Consortium”.

“The question of macerated wines in our territory needed clarification. It was a crucial issue that the denomination wanted to manage”, Lavinia Zamaro, director of Consorzio Vini Collio, commented, by opening a dialogue with the certification body and the tasting commissions, to have and to give more clarity on the parameters to be evaluated. We decided to work in the direction of inclusion, working on a technical table open to members and non members, to evaluate things properly. It is somewhat of a milestone for this territory, the cradle of these wines, giving them a place in the denomination. It is actually much more, as it acknowledges their value and the role of the wineries that produce them, looking to the future, and to market trends, which I believe was a far-sighted decision. It was also important to provide clarity to the media, and to the end consumer”.

In light of what emerged from the work table, which all the producers of the denomination were able to participate in, the Technical Committee of the Board of Directors of the Consortium proposed introducing the specification “Wine from macerated grapes” in the Collio DOC specification, to identify wines obtained through a fermentation maceration technique for at least 7 days. “This category, accompanied by criteria such as chromatic classification using the Pantone scale and an adequate volatile acidity profile, aims to reduce ambiguity in the evaluations and to guarantee standardization among the commissions. It will also allow for greater clarity and transparency to the end consumer”, a note from the Consortium reiterated. “The results of the votes reflect our common commitment towards growth, by combining tradition and innovation. Collaboration among members is the key to facing future challenges and the best way to enhance the denomination”, David Buzzinelli, president of the Consortium, declared.

Besides wines from macerated grapes, the Consortium assembly also approved other innovations. The Board of Directors proposed to establish a technical table to develop a new category of white wine to be included in the regulations, and obtained exclusively from the varieties Tocai Friulano, Ribolla Gialla and Malvasia Istriana, of which to define the characteristics, percentages of blending and the name of this new product on the territory, was approved by voters (97% of votes in favor). Further, one of the upcoming innovations is also the first institutional event dedicated to Collio, to be held on the weekend of October 25th-26th 2025.“ The initiative that winemakers were deeply interested in and professionals in the sector had been waiting for, will celebrate a representative variety each year. Next year, 2025, will be the year of Friulano, and the event will offer an overview of its potential at tastings that will include past vintages, current wines and samples in the aging process”, the Consortium explained. “This event is an excellent opportunity to consolidate the prestige of Collio, and creating an annual event will enhance our territory and its symbolic varieties”, Lavinia Zamaro added.

Copyright © 2000/2024