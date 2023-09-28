Wine is the driving force behind Made in Italy exports, accounting for 13% of total agri-food export

Over the last decade, Italian wine companies have conquered new market spaces, particularly in North America and Asia: while the European Union remains the primary destination market for Italian exports (40% in 2022), the weight of the United States and Canada has increased over time (from 27% in 2012 to 29% in 2022), as has the weight of Asian markets (from 5% to 7%). Parallel to this, there has been a redevelopment of exports, with a decrease in the weight of bulk wines (currently 19% in volume) in favour of sparkling and bottled wines, which account for 24% and 57% of Italian wine exports, respectively. This is revealed by the findings of the study “Italian wine around the world”. “Trend, positioning, and prospects” by Nomisma, on stage at Castello Nipozzano, the historic Marchesi Frescobaldi winery in Chianti Rufina, as part of the Agronetwork tour to promote agri-food products and territories “L’oro in storia”, dedicated to the world of wine.

The research confirms wine as the driving force of Made in Italy exports, also settling in first place in 2022 (13% of total) of Italian agri-food exports: a continuously growing trend, considering that from 4.7 billion euros in 2012 to 7.8 billion in 2022 (+68% in 10 years), and exports increased from 7.1 to 7.8 billion euros in the last year alone.

“Italian exports remain concentrated in the central-northern regions of the country, but in recent years southern Italy has also increased its level of internationalisation. Although Veneto (with a weight of 36% of total Italian wine exports in 2022), Tuscany (16%), Piedmont (16%), Trentino (9%) and Emilia Romagna (6%) continue to represent the ambassador regions of Italian wine in the world, among the top-10 territories that have managed to grow their exports the most include Abruzzo, Lazio, Campania, Puglia and Sicily thanks to double-digit growth rates between 2012 and 2022”, comments Emanuele Di Faustino, Head of Industry, Retail and Services at Nomisma.

However, the complicated international macroeconomic scenario has caused a slowdown in the wine market for the first half of 2023: while Italy recorded -0.4% in value and -1.4% in volume in the period, the United States (-23.5% in value) and Chile (-23.9% in value) appear to be in free fall, and the decline also affects France, which records -6.1% in volume but +3.1% in value.

If we focus on the top five destination markets for Italian exports, we see an increase in imports of Italian bottled still and sparkling wines only in the United Kingdom and Switzerland (respectively +0.6% and +1.7% in value compared to the first half of 2022). The trends for sparkling wines are more positive, owing primarily to France, which increased its imports from Italy by more than 30% in the first six months of 2023, owing to the success of Prosecco on this market.

There are not only shadows but also opportunities to be seized. According to a Nomisma survey of Italian consumers, the wines with sustainable certification (38%) and organic brands (37%), followed by those produced from native vines (34%), and from small producers (32%), will be the fastest growing on the domestic market in the next 2-3 years. On international markets, Italian producers anticipate an increase in demand for low-alcohol wines, in addition to wines with green attributes, wines from a specific national territory, or wines made with native grapes.

“Italian wine, like all fashion, luxury automotive, and food products, has only a bright future. However, in light of the post-pandemic increases, reflection is required. In fact, we are seeing a slowdown in consumption, particularly at lower prices. This reflection must assist us in emphasizing the importance of product quality and communication. “The assistance we can reserve for the promotion of Italian wine abroad will be very important”, says Lamberto Frescobaldi, president of Marchesi Frescobaldi and Unione Italiana Vini (Uiv), as well as a member of the Confagricoltura board of directors.

“Today, as we celebrate our wines around the world, I return to the idea of body and environmental sustainability. Sustainable choices are those that lead us to qualify our consumption and improve the quality of what we consume. Even wine, to be more sustainable, must be consumed with moderation and respect, always seeking healthiness and quality. Companies that care about the environment and work for people will be able to consume these products with greater awareness, thanks to improved consumer information and the responsibility assumed by agricultural entrepreneurship”, says Agronetwork president Sara Farnetti.

Copyright © 2000/2023