Wine and commercial synergies, here is project “Galaxy - World Wine Network”

Internal synergies, rationalization, efficiency: these are recurring buzzwords in the life of companies, also in the wine sector, especially at a time like this, when no resource can be wasted. It is precisely in this spirit that “Galassia - World Wine Network” - “Galaxy - World Wine Network” has been launched, a new commercial entity which brings together the resources and area managers of Medici Ermete, one of the historic Lambrusco brands; Cantine Giacomo Montresor, among the longest-standing names in Valpolicella and Amarone; and their “parent company” Terre Cevico, one of the major cooperatives in Emilia-Romagna (with revenues of 213 million euros in 2025, at +3.4% on 2024, and holding 90% of Medici Ermete and 75% of Montresor, ed).

The project, explains a note, “represents the evolution of a well-established commercial operation, built on structured and recognized production companies. It is not a simple brokerage network, but an organized network oriented toward international markets, with a shared model which combines strategic vision and operational execution, while fully respecting the autonomy of each individual company”. The area managers of the three companies will now therefore carry in their portfolios all the references of the three different entities, which “maintain their autonomy and distinct positioning: the value of the project lies in complementarity, not standardization”.

“In an increasingly more complex global scenario, the challenge is not merely to be present in markets, but to ensure consistency, continuity and the ability to manage complexity - affirms Paolo Galassi, managing director - Galassia was created to integrate solid production expertise within an organized structure capable of supporting long-term growth. It is a model founded on governance, accountability and strategic vision”.

Today, international activity spans more than 90 markets, through a structure made up of 10 area managers and 3 brand ambassadors, each responsible for specific geographic areas. This setup ensures direct market coverage and in-depth knowledge of local dynamics, built on long-term relationships.

“Operating in over 90 markets means dealing on a daily basis with different regulatory frameworks, distribution channels and consumption models - underlines Alberto Medici, sales director - our work consists in making the identities of the individual companies clear and consistent across different international scenarios, avoiding overlaps and enhancing the specific characteristics of each brand. International development is not measured solely in terms of volumes or revenue, but in the ability to interpret markets, anticipate signals and build solid relationships over time. The shared structure allows us to operate methodically, while maintaining strong territorial roots and a structured commercial approach together with our partners”.

In a complex global context, the model, the group further explains, is based on structure, governance and diversification, with the aim of making commercial action coherent and sustainable over time. Alongside day-to-day operations, Galassia also carries out ongoing market observation and analysis, transforming field experience into knowledge which supports strategic decision-making. “The integration of solid Italian production realities with an organized presence in international markets is Galassia defining feature: a system designed to last, built on territory, expertise and concrete experience”.

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