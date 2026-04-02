Vermentino, the most dynamic and authentic ambassador of the different souls of Maremma

From Belguardo Mazzei with Vermentino Superiore Belguardo V 2022, to Bruni with Vermentino Perlaia 2024; from Colli del Vento with Vermentino Frieda 2024, to La Biagiola with Vermentino Cocciopesto 2022; from Fattoria Il Casalone with Vermentino Leopoldino 2024, to Guido F. Fendi with Vermentino Burattini 2022; from Mantellassi with Vermentino Scalandrino 2024, to Podere Poggio Bestiale with Vermentino Superiore PerLelo 2024; from Rocca delle Macìe with Vermentino Vigna L’Aja Bruciata 2024, to Tenuta Casteani with Vermentino Superiore Maremmano 2024. These are the “Top 10” of the edition No. 7 of the “Vermentino Grand Prix”, the competition held in recent days in Castiglione della Pescaia and promoted by Consorzio dei Vini della Maremma Toscana which continues its commitment to enhancing this grape variety and the increasingly more popular white wine which symbolizes Maremma. Today, Vermentino accounts for about 32% of DOC production, with more than 2.4 million bottles.

“This edition of the Grand Prix confirms the extraordinary versatility of Maremma Toscana Vermentino - said Consortium director Luca Pollini - from more structured, age-worthy expressions to younger, fresher wines, a strong and recognizable identity clearly emerges, strengthening the denomination positioning on the markets”.

Despite a regional downturn (-2.4% in Tuscan bottled wine in 2025, source: Avito), Maremma Toscana DOC is bucking the trend, recording solid stability with a +0.5% increase. This confirms a now well-established positive trend, with overall growth of +22.3% from 2019 to 2025, the best performance among Tuscan denominations. Production stands at around 7.5 million bottles, with white wines accounting for 43% of total bottling (driven by Vermentino). Among red wines, Ciliegiolo leads with 530,000 bottles, while Ansonica has also shown growth, surpassing 100,000 bottles.

“The Vermentino Grand Prix represents a fundamental moment of comparison and growth for the entire denomination - affirmed Francesco Mazzei, president of the Consortium - year after year we see an ever-higher level of quality and greater awareness among producers. Vermentino continues to be our most dynamic ambassador, capable of authentically interpreting the different souls of the Maremma”.

Selecting the 10 best Vermentino of the 2026 edition from a total of 71 entries - of which 17 were Vermentino Superiore (12 from the 2024 vintage, 4 from 2023 and 1 from 2022), with 30% organically produced - there was a jury chaired by Luciano Ferraro, deputy editor-in-chief of “Corriere della Sera”, and composed of Michelin-starred restaurant sommeliers, enologists and industry experts. The wines - all Maremma Toscana DOC Vermentino - contained a minimum of 85% Vermentino grapes, were mostly made as single-varietal wines, and only in a few cases included other varieties such as Viognier, Sauvignon or Trebbiano. All of them will be showcased at Vinitaly 2026 in Verona (April 12th - 15th), where the Consortium will present the new vintages of 68 wines from 39 wineries: 24 organic wines, representing 35% of the total, with a balanced presence of whites (31, including 22 Vermentino and 2 Vermentino Superiore) and red wines (32), plus 5 rosé wines.

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