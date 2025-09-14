Wine is the universal metaphor in a journey through creativity in all its forms

“Ode to the Future - Five Wines. Five Artists” (Rizzoli, 65 euros, 232 pages), is the elegant book, edited by Filippo Bologna and based on a project by Marco Cisaria, celebrating the 100th anniversary of Pasqua Winery in Verona, one of the top Italian wineries. The book tells the story of winemaking, an art as well as a creative challenge that too often has been underestimated. Conceiving and creating wine entails facing steps and obstacles very similar to those an artist engaged in their work faces. The idea came from the desire to explore creativity as a fertile and ongoing dialogue among art, storytelling, and the winemaking process. Pasqua Winery has made creativity the link between art and wine, and thanks to a profound renewal of investments both inside and outside the vineyard, has achieved outstanding results on the market. Pasqua has once again chosen art; this time in an unusual form, narrating the creative process that leads to the creation of wine.

“Producing wine is an exciting challenge, and its creative processes are very similar to those of the art world”, Riccardo Pasqua, CEO of Pasqua Vini commented. “Our “Ode to the Future” project continues to connect our wines to the interpreters of new figurative arts, finding inspiration that opens to new chapters in the history of our winery, and bringing the message of each of our wines to the world, in a language that is accessible to everyone”.

The book - that was also the focus of an immersive exhibition at Vinitaly - is the result of Pasqua Vini’s collaboration with the studio FOLL.IA that developed a creative concept for the book drawing inspiration from the essence of five iconic wines that have marked the winery’s first hundred years of history. Five international contemporary artists have interpreted the wines in an original and previously unpublished work: Gaia Alari, Sofia Crespo, Michael Mapes, Enzo Ragazzini, and Giuseppe Ragazzini. It is a fascinating journey through the history of a leading winery and the worlds of painting, literature, and art installations, and a visual and sensorial mosaic curated by Filippo Bologna, the writer, screenwriter, and director. Pasqua Vigneti e Cantine was founded in 1925 and has been owned solely by the Pasqua family. Their ambition is to carry their winemaking experiences consolidated over 100 years of history into the future, in renewed stylistic codes. Now at the helm are President Umberto and his sons Riccardo, CEO, and Alessandro, president of Pasqua USA. The company has presented the “Pasqua House of the Unconventional” manifesto, with which it aims to be a research laboratory and a space for discussions.

