Wine Paris 2026: record attendance for Italy that has almost quintupled its space since 2019

Wine Paris, which will take place from February 9th to 11th, 2026, in Paris, will open the year of major European Wine Fairs, as it has done for the past several years (ProWein in Düsseldorf, from March 15th to 17th, and then Vinitaly in Verona, from April 12th to 15th). The French Wine Expo will be held in a definitely crucial moment, following the challenges of 2025, as the wine market will seek renewed momentum, and Italy will be a major player in France.

Italy has a strategic role at Wine Paris. Its exhibition space has continued to grow significantly since 2019, multiplying 4.5 times. In 2026, Vinexposium, which organizes Wine Paris, explained, Italy’s exhibition space will increase another 25% compared to 2025, confirming it is the leading exhibiting country, after France. Italy stands out as a key player in the 2026 edition, as there will be approximately 30 group participations from all of the Country’s major wine regions. These will include iconic wineries, such as Masi, Tua Rita, Tenuta San Guido, Gaja, Allegrini, Piccini, as well as new names such as Ethica Wines, Sacchetto, Fratelli Martini, Secondo Luigi, and Istituto Grandi Marchi, offering a comprehensive overview of the Italian wine scene.

“The global reach of Wine Paris expands every year, driven by new exhibiting countries. This geographic diversification attracts buyers from all over the world, creating solid leverage for exports. Italy plays a central role in this dynamic, through its loyal and constantly growing presence. It reflects the importance of Europe’s major producing regions for Vinexposium”, Nicolas Cuissard, Director of Wine Paris stated.

The Expo will also address trends and changes in consumption, showcasing three events in one: Wine Paris, focused on wines; Be Spirits, dedicated to the world of spirits (and the Italian presence is growing also in this category, including collective exhibits of ICE and IDM Südtirol, brands such as Bottega, Nonino Distillatori, Mazzetti d'Altavilla, and Antica Distilleria Quaglia, as well as the collective Alto Adige Spirits), and Be No, a new format showcasing non-alcoholic alternatives. “Be No brings together non-alcoholic, dealcoholized, or unfermented wines, spirits, beers, and RTDs, along with fermented or botanical beverages inspired by spirits. There will be several Italian brands representing a new generation of alternative products, driven by strong positioning, local roots, and a demand for quality”, Audrey Marqueyssat, director of Be Spirits and Be No explained. It is a clear response, Vinexposium explained, which reflects a global trend, experiencing double-digit growth. Be No brings together 12 countries, from Europe to Australia, as well as opening its doors to Italy, which will present four brands covering complementary market segments, including Bella Drinks, a pioneer of non-alcoholic sparkling wine made from Glera must, Franc Lizêr of Lea Winery, an organic company from Friuli that has an innovative and open approach to non-alcoholic wine, Marcati, a historic distillery also engaged in the non-alcoholic segment, and Feral, a newcomer worth watching closely. These brands at Wine Paris confirm Italian producers’ commitment to evolving consumer habits and their ability to invest in new market territories.

“Vinexposium presents a clear and targeted offering with Wine Paris, Be Spirits, and now Be No, based on three key pillars that reflect the ongoing transformations in the sector, from alcoholic to non-alcoholic beverages. Our responsibility, in this complex economic context, alongside the industry, is to provide clarity, unite energies, and chart a course toward a sustainable future. In Paris, we are consolidating part of a broader all-around vision that we will develop across all our events. Vinexpo Americas, Vinexpo Asia, and Vinexpo India will also integrate this segmentation starting in 2026. Our commitment is to support the industry in its international development, foreseeing major developments in the sector, providing clear information and a shared market context”, Rodolphe Lameyse, CEO of Vinexposium, concluded.

