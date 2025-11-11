Wine Spectator “Top 100” of 2025: Barbaresco 2021 by Produttori del Barbaresco is number 7

Italy has a second wine in the “Top 10” of Wine Spectator’s ranking, one of the leading wine rankings around the world. Wine Spectator has revealed positions no. 7, Barbaresco 2021 of Produttori del Barbaresco, a top Piedmont Cooperative, and no. 8, the Californian Pinot Noir Fort Ross-Seaview Wayfarer Vineyard The Estate 2023 of Wayfarer.

These two wines join Chianti Classico Castello di Ama’s San Lorenzo Gran Selezione 2021 ranked at no. 9, and one of the most praised Black Rooster Estates, and Famille Isabel Ferrando's Châteauneuf-du-Pape St.-Préfert 2022 ranked no. 10.

Tomorrow, positions no. 6 and no. 5 will be revealed, leading up to the “Wine of the Year” ranking, at number 1, on Friday, November 14th. Then, the entire “Top 100” ranking will be revealed on Monday, November 17th. Five Italian wines have been been in the number 1 position on the ranking five times: Argiano’s 2018 Brunello di Montalcino in 2023; Casanova di Neri’s 2001 Brunello di Montalcino Tenuta Nuova in 2006; Antinori’s 1997 Solaia in 2000; Tenuta San Guido’s 2015 Sassicaia in 2018, and Ornellaia 1998 Tenuta dell’Ornellaia, in 2001 (now owned by Frescobaldi, while at the time it was owned by Lodovico Antinori, ed.).

Copyright © 2000/2025