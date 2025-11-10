Wine Spectator’s “Top 100” 2025. The countdown has begun and Italy is at the top, Castello di Ama is number 9

There are many “Top 100” wine lists around the world, but the one that has the most influence on the markets, especially in the US, is the Wine Spectator ranking. It has just begun the traditional countdown of the top 10 positions for the title Wine of the Year (which will be revealed on Friday, November 14th, while the full rankings will be announced the following Monday, November 17th). Italy is always prominent on the list, and has already planted its first flag at number 9, with one of the Tuscan Chianti Classico region’s iconic wines, Chianti Classico San Lorenzo Gran Selezione 2021 from Castello di Ama. It is one of the most prestigious and historic wineries in the Gallo Nero region (and a pioneer of combining wineries and contemporary art), led by Marco Pallanti and Lorenza Sebasti. In position 10, Châteauneuf-du-Pape St.-Préfert 2022 from Famille Isabel Ferrando.

It is a good start for Italian wines. It gives us hope, following the excellent results in 2024, when Antinori’s Tignanello 2021 was number 3 on the ranking, and G.D. Vajra’s Barolo Albe 2020 was number 9, while Italy boasted 20 wines on the ranking (14 wines were from Tuscany). Italy triumphed also in 2023, boasting 24 wines on the ranking (including first place, Argiano’s Brunello di Montalcino 2018 as well as 7 wines from Chianti Classico).

