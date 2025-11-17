Wine Spectator’s “Top 100” of 2025 : 20 Italian wines, 10 from Tuscany, Chianti Classico leading the way

Italian wine has confirmed its “exceptional” status in the eyes of critics on its number one market, the United States. This news is even more significant at such a challenging time in history, since wine sales in the States appear to be declining, mainly due to the “tariff effect”. The passion for Italian wine is still strong, as the 20 Italian wines on the ranking of the influential US magazine’s ranking, Wine Spectator’s “Top 100” of 2025 demonstrate, weighing significantly on the global wine market as well. There are many different wines from all over Italy, North to the South (50% from Tuscany, although in 2024 it was 70%). Italian wines this year tied with last year, while France and Bordeaux have triumphed in 2025, as Grand Cru Classé Margaux 2022 from Château Giscours has been proclaimed Wine of the Year. Our French „neighbors” also boast 20 wines on the ranking (therefore, Italy loses its European record), while the United States is the leader, untouched, at 33 wines. There are eight Spanish wines in the “Top 100”. Chianti Classico is the Italian appellation that has the most wines, counting 5, confirming the Black Rooster’s close relationship with the US market. Following Tuscany at 10 wines, are Piedmont at 3, and, one each from Veneto, Lazio, Liguria, Sicily, Lombardy, Trentino-Alto Adige and Campania. Two Italian wines are firmly in the “Top 10”, which had been announced a few days ago - Barbaresco 2021 from Produttori del Barbaresco at number 7, and Chianti Classico San Lorenzo Gran Selezione 2021 from Castello di Ama at No. 9, together with many Californian wines, and some French and Chilean wines. In position number two, the Californian Chardonnay Sonoma Coast UV-SL Vineyard 2023 from Aubert, followed by two other Made in the USA wines, Lytton Springs 2023 Dry Creek Valley from Ridge, at No. 3, and Williams Selyem’s Pinot Noir Russian River Valley Eastside Road Neighbors 2023, both also from California. In position number 5, Château Beau-Séjour Bécot’s 2022 St.-Émilion from Bordeaux, and Clos Apalta’s 2021 Apalta from Chile, at No. 6. The ranking has now been fully revealed, and Viticcio’s Chianti Classico Riserva 2019 has been added at No. 14, ahead of Ruffino’s Chianti Classico Ducale Riserva 2021 (No. 17), thus the Gallo Nero appellation boasts three wines in the “Top 20”.

Brunello di Montalcino 2020 by Camigliano is ranked at 21, and Maremma Toscana Ornello 2023 from Rocca di Frassinello, also from Tuscany, is ranked at No. 23. Chianti Classico also has Carpineto Riserva 2020 at No. 25, and the Tuscan winemaking tradition continues at No. 28 with Banfi’s Centine TGI 2022, one of the leading names in Italian winemaking. Chianti Rufina Nipozzano Riserva 2022 by Marchesi de’ Frescobaldi is in position No. 31, while Chianti Classico returns at No. 45 with Poggio Gran Selezione 2020 from Castello di Monsanto.

Brunello di Montalcino places its second, and final, wine at position 52, thanks to Il Poggione’s Brunello di Montalcino Vigna Paganelli Riserva 2019. The charm of the Langhe region is in position No. 55 and Damilano’s Barolo Cannubi 2021. The “red” dominance gets interrupted at position 61, thanks to the world’s most consumed Italian sparkling wines - BiancaVigna's Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore 2023, ahead of the Cotarella Family’s Montiano 2021, the “pearl” of Lazio, at number 64. Matteo Ascheri’s Barolo 2021 is at No. 67, while position number 70 went to the top Italian white wine in the ranking, the Ligurian Vermentino Colli di Luni-Liguria Grey Lambrusco 2023 from Cantine Lunae Bosoni. Southern Italy entered the ranking at No. 75 with a Sicilian rosé, Etna Rosato 2024 by Graci. Lombardy’s Pinot Noir dell’Oltrepò Pavese Costa del Nero 2022 by Conte Vistarino is at No. 78, while the Trentino-Alto Adige Manzoni Bianco Vigneti delle Dolomiti Fontanasanta 2023 by Foradori is at No. 80. Finally, from Campania, Taurasi Gulielmus Riserva 2018 by Tenute Capaldo.

Copyright © 2000/2025