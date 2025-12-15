Wine & street art, panettone & sparkling wines, in the new mural signed Prosecco Doc in Milan

Among contemporary languages, more eclectic yet direct and popular, wine often entrusts its messages to street art. This is the case of Prosecco DOC, which for the holiday season unveiled a new mural in Milan (at Viale Pasubio 6), created by the Italian street artist Mate, known for a realistic sensibility, on behalf of the Consortium, to celebrate Milan and its excellence, as well as a symbolic union which warmly and magically tells the story of Italian table traditions between Christmas and New Year, its sharing and conviviality: a carefully sliced piece of panettone and glasses of sparkling wine for toasting become the centerpiece of a domestic scene filled with closeness, soft lights, and warm reflections.

This new urban artwork, the fifth, is part of an artistic journey launched in December 2024, combining art, culture, and Italian identity. The project will continue until April 2026, leading up to the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games, where Prosecco DOC will serve as the “Official Sparkling Wine”.

