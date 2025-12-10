“Wine” toasts to Unesco recognition to Italian cooking. Of which it is integral part

If the entire world revolving around Italian cuisine, from agriculture to chefs, from cultural organizations to politics, rejoices at the Unesco recognition announced today in New Delhi, then wine, historically the best companion to food, at least in the spirit of Italian conviviality of which it is an integral part, can only be equally satisfied. It sees the recognition of Italian cooking as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity as a positive and encouraging signal for restarting during such a complex phase for the sector.

“For Italian cuisine, being named an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by Unesco is a “lifetime achievement” award, but with many centuries still ahead. And the Italian wine world celebrates, because it is part of that heritage: alongside Italian cuisine at the table, there is also “its” wine. We share what Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni stated: Italian cuisine is also wealth and employment. Wine contributes significantly to these aspects, which are not only intangible, with a positive trade balance of about 7.5 billion euros per year”, comments Lamberto Frescobaldi, president of Unione Italiana Vini - Uiv. With secretary Paolo Castelletti who adds: “this is a day of great pride, achieved thanks to the determination of the Italian Government, starting with the Ministers of Agriculture Francesco Lollobrigida, and Culture Alessandro Giuli. We are now ready to share this pride worldwide, with a campaign that unites what has always been a symbol of Italian craftsmanship”.

Federvini also calls it “a historic day for agri-food and for the entire national culture” noting that the long-awaited Unesco decision confirms the universal value of a unique know-how which combines biodiversity, history, and social traditions. “We welcome this news with immense satisfaction and pride. Wines, spirits, and vinegars have always been an integral and inseparable part of Italian cuisine, foundational elements of that ritual of conviviality the world envies and now celebrates. This recognition rewards not only dishes but the entire culture of the table, where our wine excellence, distillates, bitters, traditional liqueurs, and vinegars play a leading role in defining national gastronomic identity. It is the victory of a supply chain that has preserved tradition while looking to the future”, comments Federvini president Giacomo Ponti, adding: “a heartfelt thanks goes to the institutions, starting with the Ministry of Agriculture, and to all those who worked tirelessly for the success of this candidacy”. Celebrating the official recognition, Federvini emphasizes that this milestone “does not only honor recipes but a true collective heritage which identifies Italy worldwide. Italian cuisine is recognized in its entirety as an authentic expression of cultural identity, capable of transmitting values of sharing and sustainability. In this context, the role of wines, spirits, and vinegars emerges as a fundamental pillar of excellence in the winning candidacy. Indeed, there is no Italian table culture without the skillful pairing with the fruits of our centuries-old winemaking, distilling, liqueur-making, and vinegar tradition”. According to Federvini, Unesco recognition now opens new opportunities for promoting made in Italy and for food and wine tourism, “sectors in which Federvini will continue to lead efforts to ensure that the quality and history of Italian products are protected and promoted worldwide”.

And if, as realled, Italian cuisine is the sum, or rather the multiplication of many regional cuisines, wine is likewise a widespread treasure across countless Italian territories and villages. All are celebrating, as underlined by Città del Vino, headed by Angelo Radica, which includes over 500 Italian municipalities with a wine-growing vocation. “We express satisfaction for the recognition of Italian cuisine as Intangible Cultural Heritage by Unesco. It is a prestigious achievement, obtained primarily thanks to the commitment of the Ministry headed by Francesco Lollobrigida and to effective teamwork, made possible by the clear benefits of reaching such an important milestone”. Città del Vino, recalls the association, played an active role in the process, working diligently in its role, conferred by Minister Lollobrigida, as “Ambassador of Quality” for the candidacy. A large delegation of mayors from the association is present today, December 10th, at the official event in Rome at the Auditorium Parco della Musica. “The spirit and approach behind the candidacy are perfectly aligned with the mission of the National Association Città del Vino, deeply convinced of the centrality of the link between production and culture, between development and identity”, concludes Radica.

And, from India also the comment of Veronafiere arrives, present in New Delhi with Vinitaly for its roadshow. “As Veronafiere, we want to congratulate the entire Italian system for this achievement. It is a recognition that adds even more value to the extraordinary food and wine richness of our country and strengthens wine, food, olive oil, and restaurant businesses”, comments Veronafiere president Federico Bricolo, adding: “from New Delhi, with Vinitaly, we see how Italian wine and cuisine are a benchmark for operators and consumers. Veronafiere will continue to play its part through its network of events, including Vinitaly, Vinitaly and the City, Vinitaly Tourism, Sol Expo, and Fieragricola: platforms which support companies in promoting Italian products and values of quality, health, and sustainability in international markets”.

“Unesco decision - declares, in the end, Federdoc president Giangiacomo Gallarati Scotti Bonaldi - officially confirms what Italy and the world have always recognized: Italian cuisine is a cultural heritage that embodies history, tradition, and identity. Denomination of Origin wines represent a fundamental component because they are an authentic expression of the territories and their ability to preserve and innovate. We wish to thank Minister Lollobrigida for the support and vision that accompanied this process, strengthening our country role in protecting and enhancing its excellence”. Federdoc emphasizes that this title also entails responsibility: to continue with renewed commitment to protecting and promoting Denominations of Origin, a guarantee of quality, traceability, culture, and sustainability.

“We are very pleased with this recognition and share the satisfaction of the Institutions and all the key players in the supply chains which support the world of Italian dining, starting with agriculture. We believe this can only be the starting point for an ever-greater appreciation of agriculture as a strategic sector for our country, and for spreading knowledge and awareness, especially among younger generations. This doesn’t mean embalming traditions: on the contrary, it should be an incentive to support those who cultivate the land, those who process the products, those who cook and bring them to the table, avoiding standardization and trivialization and instead fostering innovation, first and foremost economic and social”, comments Rita Babini, winemaker and president of Fivi.

“The Unesco recognition - she added - goes to an intangible heritage, but let us always remember that behind it, there are real men and women, starting with the winemakers, who remain rooted in their territories and often prevent their abandonment and cultural impoverishment. The future of Italy is not measured only in cities, already destinations of significant tourist flows, but above all in the so-called inland areas, which are increasingly depopulated and losing competitiveness every year: we are confident that the strategies for implementing this recognition will prioritize these territories, and we are ready to contribute to making them a reality”.

Also Assoenologi, headed by Riccardo Cotarella, “welcomes with great satisfaction the official inclusion of Italian cuisine in Unesco Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, with its sustainability and cultural biodiversity. This recognition celebrates the deep identity of our country and that exceptional bond which unites, from north to south, food, territories, and communities, characterizing Italy with a unique and varied gastronomic culture that is inseparably intertwined with the world of wine. A union that has always been successful, that between food and wine, which brings Italy to the world and today gains further strength through international recognition”.

Copyright © 2000/2025