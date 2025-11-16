Wine tourism: 91% of wine tourists in Italy will take tailor-made tours in 2025

The Grand Wine Tour, the association and quality brand that brings together 14 Italian wineries (Ceretto, Coppo, Michele Chiarlo, Tenuta Carretta, Villa Sparina, Torre Rosazza, Bortolomiol, Costa Arènte, Zenato, Castello di Fonterutoli, Carpineto, Umberto Cesari, Casale del Giglio and Zisola), has conducted a study on wine tourist trends. According to the study, personalized and tailored experiences, instead of purchasing standard tours and tastings through an online shop, is currently the formula driving high-end wine tourism. The data of the study was collected by the company's tour operator over the two-year period 2024-2025. The study has revealed that in 2024, tailor-made tours accounted for 73% of total requests, while in 2025 it reached 91%, much more than the demand for more traditional experiences (such as winery visits including tasting). Furthermore, one-day tours that offer average prices between 200 euros and 500 euros, have outdone online standard experience purchases that offer average prices between 80 euros and 120 euros.

The Grand Wine Tour was founded in 2017, and its aim was to reinvent wine tourism in Italy. They brought back the philosophy of the “Grand Tour” that in the 18th and 19th centuries accompanied European nobles and intellectuals to discover the Country's artistic and cultural heritage. It appeals to a predominantly middle-to-high-spending clientele from the United States and English-speaking countries such as the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. This niche segment is becoming more and more interested not only in wine culture, but also in discovering Italy's Regional excellences by engaging in authentic activities. Wine tourists are looking for dedicated tours that combine wine tastings and food experiences, art visits, and in general, a full immersion in the richness of Italian culture. They want tailor-made itineraries, not just, and not limited to, wine, which promote direct contact with producers as well as in-depth knowledge of the local area. “High-end wine tourism audiences desire personalized experiences”, Giovanni Minetti, president of The Grand Wine Tour (producer at Tenuta Carretta and head of the Alta Langa DOCG Consortium) explained. “In the past few years, requests for tailor-made tours have grown quite a bit, and our network of wineries has understood this evolution offering more and more refined and personalized proposals. We will continue to invest in the development of tailor-made itineraries, aware that promoting Italian wine depends on itineraries that create real connections, emotions, and memories”.

