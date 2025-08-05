Wine, unity between business representatives and the government to shape the future

“The Government intends to continue providing concrete support to a sector that is fundamental to the Italian economy and that we can’t afford to neglect. Italy is a global leader in wine production and reached a record 8.1 billion euros in exports in 2024, marking a 5.5% increase compared to 2023. An extraordinary achievement that demonstrates the strength, quality, and competitiveness of Italian wine. With ColtivaItalia, the Government has allocated one billion euros to strengthen the productive autonomy of Italian agriculture and structurally support key sectors such as wine. We are determined to defend our excellence alongside the producers who contribute daily to the economic growth of the entire Nation”. These are the words by Agriculture Minister Francesco Lollobrigida, delivered late in the evening following yesterday’s Wine Roundtable meeting at Palazzo Chigi, convened by Lollobrigida himself. The meeting concluded with remarks by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and was also attended by Minister of Enterprises and Made in Italy Adolfo Urso, Undersecretary of Health Marcello Gemmato, Ice President Matteo Zoppas, VeronaFiere President Federico Bricolo, and representatives of the wine sector, including Alleanza Cooperative Agroalimentari, Assoenologi, Cia-Agricoltori Italiani, Confagricoltura, Copagri, Federdoc, Federvini, Unione Italiana Vini (Uiv), and Fivi - Federazione Italiana Vignaioli Indipendenti (as we reported here). “The aim of the meeting, as highlighted by Minister Lollobrigida at the opening - explains the note by the Ministry - was to respond precisely to the requests raised by the wine industry and to address the issues affecting the sector. It was a listening roundtable, where representatives of the wine supply chain and trade associations expressed appreciation for the Government’s work in recent years and unanimously voiced concerns about the growing tendency to criminalize wine, often simplistically associated with abuse, and about the pressure on foreign markets due to tariffs imposed by the United States”. These words echo those spoken yesterday by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who made a significant appearance at the end of the meeting: “I came to once again demonstrate the Government’s attention to the agricultural sector as a whole and, in particular, to the wine industry. Wine is a cornerstone of the Mediterranean diet, and it is essential to distinguish between use and abuse”, said the Prime Minister, as reported by news agencies. Meloni also addressed the issue of tariffs: “I have always believed that we must do our best to reach a framework agreement, a structure within which we can negotiate on certain sectors and supply chains, explaining to our American friends and allies that there are products which are very difficult to replace with national productions. This is especially true for certain Italian products, including wine. You can always count on the Government, she told the producers’ representatives. We are fully aware of how essential your work is, not only for the Italian economy but also for the reputation of our Nation”. Many topics and proposals were brought to the table: from an institutional communication campaign to promote wine and its positive values for cultural, economic, social, and landscape, to urgent measures ahead of a harvest that is expected to be good in terms of quantity, but comes with high stock levels in cellars and a market that is far from thriving. There is also a pressing need for a long-term vision for the sector, to be developed together, but quickly, as underlined by several trade associations. Later in the evening, Assoenologi added its voice, stating that it is necessary to “reduce production selectively. Stop imbalances, or the system will collapse”, said president Riccardo Cotarella. “Every single territory must manage its grape production based on market demand. A fundamental rule of any market is that supply must never exceed demand, otherwise the system can’t hold”. Cotarella also stressed that the issue of yield management can no longer be postponed: “quality is essential, but it must be accompanied by a proper analysis of supply and demand. It’s the most basic rule of any market”. “Italian wine is much more than an agricultural product: it is culture, history, territory, and a distinctive element of our agri-food identity, as well as an essential component of our national economy. In such a complex historical moment - added, among the others, Crea President Andrea Rocchi - it is fundamental to reaffirm its deep value, through a united response based on solid scientific knowledge and transparent, and responsible communication. As Italy’s public research body for agriculture and agri-food, Crea reiterates its commitment to support wine sector with data, studies, and scientific innovations which ensure its competitiveness, sustainability, and quality, aligned with the principles of the Mediterranean Diet and territorial biodiversity, and to support a production model that has successfully combined tradition and innovation, enhancing local areas and designations of origin. We fully share the vision and action plan that emerged at Palazzo Chigi: only through a united front between institutions, producers, and the scientific community, we can protect the authentic value of our wine, counter alarmist narratives, and promote a story that reflects our history, our quality, and our capacity for innovation”. In short, unity of purpose has been declared by all, and the presence of top national institutions confirms the Government’s closeness to the sector. A positive signal in a difficult moment, while awaiting concrete actions.

