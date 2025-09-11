“wine2wine” 2025, in Chicago: Usa, a wine market to be studied well, today more than ever

Fundamental, indispensable, irreplaceable, and more complex than ever to interpret: between tariffs and conflicting statistics, the U.S. Market, with its decisive influence on the fate of Italian wine, is at the center of attention for producers, institutions, promotional organizations, and no only. To understand how complex it is to interpret what’s happening in the States, two pieces of data are enough: on one hand, exports from Italy to the U.S., which, according to the latest Istat data, continued to grow in the first half of 2025 both in value, at 988.4 million euros (+5.2% compared to the first half of 2024), and in volume, at 179.9 million liters (+1.1%); on the other hand, figures monitoring actual wine trade within the U.S. show a sharp decline in overall demand since the beginning of the year: -8.7% in volume and -8.5% in turnover.

In such a delicate situation, it is more important than ever to be present in the markets and to analyze them thoroughly. Italian wine will do just that on October 5th, and 6th, when Vinitaly.USA takes place in Chicago, one of the economic capitals of the U.S. for the second edition of the event organized by Veronafiere and Vinitaly, in strong synergy with Ita - Italian Trade Agency, and with a significant presence of Italian wineries (250 exhibitors with a combined turnover of 7.2 billion euros, ed). Among which there are many of the most authoritative names, from Antinori to Ferrari, from Bellavista to Berlucchi, from Planeta to Allegrini, from Angelini Wines & Estates to Pasqua, from Masciarelli to Feudi di San Gregorio, from Varvaglione to San Polo - Marilisa Allegrini, from Tasca d’Almerita to Rocca delle Macìe, from Tommasi to Famiglia Cotarella, from the strong representation of Prosecco producers (Villa Sandi, Mionetto, Valdo) to Mezzacorona, from Gruppo Italiani Vini (Giv) to Frescobaldi. In addition to many consortia (from Prosecco Doc to Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Docg, from Asti Docg to Valpolicella, from Brunello di Montalcino to Custoza, from Chiaretto and Bardolino to Lugana, from Garda to Doc Sicilia). Many importers and buyers are also joining the event, including Volio Fine Wine Imports, Vias, Terlato Wines, More Than Grapes Wine Imports, Winebow Fine Wines - Spirits, and Eagle Eye Wines.

If, as said, business will be at the heart of Vinitaly.USA in Chicago, also the study and understanding of the market will be, with the U.S. debut of the “wine2wine Vinitaly Business Forum”, the edition No. 12 of the training, networking, and market analysis initiative by Veronafiere-Vinitaly, which, after 11 editions in Verona, moves, at least for this edition, to the United States. In the program, explains Verona fair, there are 20 sessions, including blind tastings, masterclasses, and talks, with more than 20 speakers such as internationally renowned journalists, Master Sommeliers, Masters of Wine, and leading figures in the global wine business. It will be a marathon of events designed to outline concrete opportunities for developing the wine business.

From brand positioning and promotion to the impact of duties and the functioning of import systems across different countries, the two-day event will include blind tasting masterclasses and in-depth sessions organized into three thematic tracks dedicated to wine economics and trade, wine communication, and to the North American market, the focus of the Ita Track, an initiative in collaboration with Ita - Italian Trade Agency, with dedicated sessions on the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Among the most awaited speeches, explains Vinitaly, Karen MacNeil, multiaward-winning author of “The Wine Bible”, with a session on how to promote wine in a competitive and evolving landscape (October, 6th); president of the U.S. Wine Trade Alliance Ben Aneff, who will discuss U.S.-EU tariff implications and strategies to support Italian producers with Marzia Varvaglione, President of Ceev (October, 6th). Italian Wine Expert and Wset diploma holder Michaela Morris will shift the focus to Canada alongside Jenna Briscoe, wine educator, importer, sommelier, and event director committed to building a more open and connected wine culture in Canada (October, 5th), while Larissa Lawrence, co-founder of import and distribution company Vinos Enteros, will explore Mexico’s growing strategic importance for Italian wine exports with producer Diva Maddalena Moretti Polegato (October, 5th). Doug Frost, one of the few people in the world to hold both Master of Wine and Master Sommelier titles, will discuss the value of certifications in the wine world with author Jessica Dupuy and Ms Jim Bube (October 6th). Felicity Carter, columnist and podcaster of “Drinks Insider”, will explore the opportunities and risks of artificial intelligence in wine communication (October 6th), while John Gillespie, the leading U.S. authority on wine market research, will analyze how American consumers aged 21 and 39 relate to wine (October 6th). Finally, on October, 5th, Alison Napjus, Senior Editor and Tasting Director of the famous us magazine, will reveal, live from overseas for the first time, the protagonists of Vinitaly OperaWine 2026 selected by Wine Spectator ahead of the traditional grand tasting which precedes Vinitaly in Verona (scheduled for April, 11th, 2026, with the greatest fair from April, 12th to 15th, 2026, ed).

Therefore, with Italy of wine, businesses, institutions, and trade fair system joining forces in the U.S. to strengthen its presence in its number one foreign market. Fundamental, indispensable, irreplaceable.

