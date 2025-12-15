Wines by small producers, sustainable, growth of Eastern Europe and not only: the 2026 “wine trends”

These days, making predictions about the future is more than ever an exercise in style, and figuring out what 2026 will look like for the sector is quite a bold undertaking. Yet, as the end of the year approaches, it is also a time for hopes, good intentions, and visions of the year ahead. For wine, and particularly in the EU, it could be the year of France comeback in the markets, as well as the rise of Eastern European wine production. Consumers are expected to pay special attention to wines from small producers and family-run wineries, with an increasingly sharp focus on sustainability and organic practices helped by interactive labels which make information easily accessible thanks to technology. At least, that is according to forecasts from the EU communication campaign “More Than Only Food and Drink” thought to showcase the quality of EU food and beverage products, especially in the UK (one of the world leading wine markets, historically a trendsetter, and the third-largest market in value for Italian wine, with over 506 million euros in the first nine months of 2025, according to Istat data, ed).

“Looking ahead to 2026, consumers are becoming increasingly more curious in their wine choices and are open to new labels, new regions, and, to some extent, new flavor profiles. All sectors of the trade are embracing emerging EU regions, and this will drive growth. It will allow consumers to access wines, styles, and even ancient winemaking techniques that were previously little known. Many of these are protected under EU quality schemes, PDO, PGI, and organic, which guarantee consistency and quality”, comments Neil McAndrew, wine consultant and advisor of the campaign. According to McAndrew, among the origins with the greatest potential, there are “emerging” markets such as Greece, Croatia, Bulgaria, Hungary, and Romania, whose wines have a “bright future, as these countries continue to rediscover and refine the production of their native grape varieties, combining tradition with modern winemaking techniques to deliver increasingly impressive quality”.

But, more broadly, McAndrew notes that “the introduction of newly approved grape varieties which are more resistant to climate change, even in prestigious wine regions such as Champagne, further reflects the strong commitment of producers and the EU to place sustainability at the heart of future wine production”. And while 2026 is expected to mark the resurgence of French wine, still grappling with a deep crisis across almost all its regions, from Bordeaux to Burgundy, from Champagne to Provence, to the Loire Valley, the “less but better” approach to consumption will lead consumers to value eco-conscious brands more highly. In particular, forecasts suggest growing demand for “green” wines - organic, natural, and low-intervention - with labels and Qr codes offering transparency on sustainability practices. In addition to the demand for wines from small, “authentic” producers and produced with the highest environmental respect, ensuring long-term economic and ecological sustainability.

“This movement toward sustainability spans every stage of wine production, from organic and biodynamic farming in the vineyard to water management, soil health, and the use of energy-efficient equipment to reduce carbon emissions. Sustainability-focused wineries - supports McAndrew - are actively reducing waste through grape pomace composting and turning to renewable energy sources such as solar and wind. They have also recognized the harmful impact of high transport-related emissions and adopted lighter packaging, using much lighter bottles or alternative solutions like bag-in-box, kegs, and canned wine. Many are also ensuring strong social sustainability practices, such as safe and fair working conditions for vineyard workers, and economic sustainability through climate adaptation”.

Of course, in the background, the growing attention to health and mindful drinking remains, which “has led to the launch of many low- or no-alcohol wines over the past 12 months, most of them produced within the EU. The European Union has developed a range of high-quality no- and low-alcohol products, including notable examples from renowned producers in classic regions such as Provence and Bordeaux. With many new products entering the market and innovation in production techniques driving quality improvements, the low- and no-alcohol wine category is definitely one to watch in the next year”.

Copyright © 2000/2025