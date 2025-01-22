Wines of Agrarian Institutes of Italy competing in “Wine Contest” 2025 of the Ministry

From theory to wine practice. Sensitizing students of Educational Agrarian Technical and Professional Institutes, future enologists and agronomists, towards increasingly higher quality levels, and stimulating a more involving teaching by promoting the knowledge of their wine production. These are the aims of “Concorso Enologico Istituti Agrari d’Italia” 2025, Edition No. 9 organized by the Ministry of Agriculture, with the collaboration of the Ministry of Education and Merit, and with the technical contribution of the Council for Agricultural Research and Economics (Crea) – Viticulture and Enology Research Center. Which, at Vinitaly 2025 (edition No. 57, staged on April 6-9, in Verona), will award the best productions signed by students of agrarian schools all over Italy. A contest, which, obviously, focuses on quality, due to the fact that only Doc, Docg, Igt, as well as high quality sparkling wines (Vsq e Vsqa) can compete.

Only wines produced in harvests 2024, 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, accordingly labeled, and attributable to four different categories – the decree explains - can compete; i.e. “Still wines”, “Sparkling wines”, “Spumante wines”, and “Raisin and fortified wines”. Every institute can subscribe to the contest only a wine sample for type and vintage.

The institutes in possession of these requisites should send their participation request (available at this link), and wine samples to Research Center Viticulture and Winemaking (Crea) to the headquarters of Asti or Velletri by February 28, 2025. The panel of judges, made up of two different commissions, will make use of the sensory analysis sheet “Union Internationale des Oenologues”/Oiv.

