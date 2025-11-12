World wine production in 2025 is estimated at between 228 and 235 million of hectoliters (+3%)

World wine production in 2025 is estimated to range between 228 and 235 million hectoliters, with a mid-point projection of 232 million hectoliters. This represents a recovery (+3%) compared to the low volumes of 2024, although this year harvest estimate remains about 7% below the five-year average. This was announced by the International Organization of Vine and Wine (Oiv), which today released its first annual estimates for global wine production in 2025. The harvest is still low compared to figures from a few years ago (except for Italy), but this is not necessarily a negative factor in a market struggling to gain momentum and with cellar stocks remaining high.

Italy confirms its position as the world largest wine producer in 2025 (47.4 million hectoliters, +8% compared to 2024), ahead of France (35.9 million hectoliters, -1%) and Spain (29.4 million hectoliters, -1.4%). The United States ranks fourth (21.7 million hectoliters, +3%), while Australia regains the No. 5 spot in the global producers ranking for 2025 (11.6 million hectoliters, +11%), ahead of Argentina (10.7 million hectoliters, -1%), which, in position No. 6, is South America largest producer, followed by South Africa (10.2 million hectoliters, +16%), Chile (8.4 million hectoliters, -10%), Germany (7.3 million hectoliters, -6%) and Portugal at position No. 10 (6.2 million hectoliters, -11%).

The Oiv highlighted that, “despite regional contrasts, the global wine market should remain broadly balanced, as limited production growth will help stabilize stocks in a context of weakening demand and ongoing trade uncertainties”.

In the European Union (with an estimated 2025 harvest of 140 million hectoliters), production has modestly increased over 2024 (+2%) but remains significantly below the five-year average (-8%). The Old Continent continues to experience high climate variability, with France (-1% compared to 2024 and -16% in the five-year average) and Spain (-6% compared to 2024 and -15% in the five-year average) recording very low harvests, unlike Italy (+8% compared to 2024, +2% versus the five-year average). In the rest of the Northern Hemisphere, explains the Oiv, results were mixed. The United States saw only a partial recovery from the poor 2024 harvest (+3%, but -9% compared to the five-year average).

The Southern Hemisphere totals 49 million hectoliters and recorded a recovery over 2024 (+7%, but -5% in five years), driven by improved conditions in South Africa, Australia, New Zealand (3.7 million hectoliters, +32% compared to 2024 and +15% in the five-year average) and Brazil, which offset the significant decline recorded in Chile.

