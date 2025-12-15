Also aspiring sommeliers have their guide signed by professor Giuseppe Vaccarini

An encyclopedic knowledge, the result of decades of study and experience on the field, offering everyone an unparalleled cultural heritage and describing with rigor and clarity the role of the sommelier. It illustrates wine tasting techniques and those of the main beverages, the methods of food and wine pairing, and the rules of service, alongside an “oenography” of Italian and global viticulture, wine legislation, and a catalog of grape varieties from around the world. It is a true guide for aspiring sommeliers, but also for anyone curious to explore the complexity and charm of the wine world, “Sommelier. Dalla passione alla professione”, - “Sommelier. From passion to profession”, the volume signed by Giuseppe Vaccarini, the “quintessential sommelier” and a leading figure in Italian and international sommellerie.

Professor Vaccarini, the author of the book (Hoepli Editore, October 2025, 544 pages, cover price 60 euros), has been an institution since the 1970s, when, at just 26 years old, he was elected “Asi Best Sommelier in the World” in 1978. He served for a long time as sommelier and director alongside chef Gualtiero Marchesi, the “father” of modern Italian cuisine - who called him “brilliant” while Luigi Veronelli, master of Italian food and wine journalism, considered him “legendary” - Vaccarini has taught at the Carlo Porta University in Milan, and not only, won the “Gerard Basset Award” 2023, the highest international lifetime achievement recognition for a sommelier, already heading Ais-Associazione Italiana Sommelier, Asi-Association de la Sommellerie Internationale (where he currently chairs the Examination and Education Commission), and is the founder and president of Aspi - Associazione Sommellerie Professionale Italiana - Italian Professional Sommellerie Association.

