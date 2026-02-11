At “Slow Wine Fair” 2026 the positive impact that wine can have on territories and communities

The positive impact that wine can have on territories and communities, as a driver of development and social inclusion, through fair work in the vineyard and responsible agricultural practices, looking to the future of young people who struggle to access land, and to that of mountain areas that have the potential to revive, as well as to women, whose role in the wine world is becoming increasingly more essential, will be discussed at “Slow Wine Fair” 2026 (February 22nd - 24th), the edition No. 5 of the event dedicated to “good, clean, and fair wines”, according to Slow Wine. The fair brings together 1,100 vine growers who are part of the Slow Wine Coalition and signatories of the Slow Food Manifesto - applying principles of environmental sustainability, respect for the landscape and terroir, enhancement of agricultural communities, and protection of biodiversity - they will be arriving from all over Italy and 28 countries worldwide, with even 7,000 labels available for tasting, at BolognaFiere, increasingly an international “hub” for wine, and where, at the same time, between talks and masterclasses, in an ever-stronger partnership, there will also be “Sana Food”, the format dedicated to the horeca channel and specialized organic food retail.

The first panel of the 2026 “Slow Wine Fair” - under the patronage of the Ministry of Agriculture and the Municipality of Bologna, and supported by the Italian Trade Agency (Ice) - on February 22nd, the focus will be on “Il mondo in vigna, il giusto nel bicchiere” - “The world in the vineyard, justice in the glass”, addressing vineyard labor, which is often subject to forms of exploitation such as gangmaster systems. The aim of the session is to show how justice, rights, and inclusion can become an integral part of wine production, through contributions and experiences from Irene de Barracuia, advocacy and communication officer at Lideres Campesinas, the U.S. organization dedicated to empowering and defending the rights of migrant women working in agriculture, Maria Cristina Galeasso, coordinator of the Accademia della Vigna, a project which integrates training, work, and social responsibility to promote ethical and high-quality employment opportunities, NoCap lresident Yvan Sagnet, head of the association promoting ethical and sustainable supply chains, dignified working conditions, and respect for human rights in agriculture; and journalist Luca Rondi, author of “Uva nera”, an investigation into labor exploitation in the Langhe. This will be followed by a discussion entitled “L’Uva è donna” - “The grape is woman” with journalist and writer Laura Donadoni, sommelier and wine entrepreneur Amelia Birch, and Franca Miretti, winemaker at Cantina del Pino in Barbaresco in the Langhe, shining a light on the transformation underway in the sector, valuing women contributions and exploring new forms of leadership capable of overcoming stereotypes and inequalities.

On February 23rd, a highly anticipated moment will feature the words of Carlin Petrini, founder of Slow Food - which in 2026 celebrates its anniversary No. 40 since being founded in Bra in 1986, ed - who, in an informal conversation, will engage directly with young participants of the “Slow Wine Fair” to reflect on the meaning of “justice” and the responsibility of building communities attentive to the land and to people. He will be joined by cardinal Matteo Maria Zuppi, metropolitan archbishop of Bologna, guided by Giancarlo Gariglio, Slow Wine editor and coordinator of the Slow Wine Coalition, by Mario Marazziti, spokesperson of the Sant’Egidio Community, and by illustrator and vine grower Boban Pesov.

Finally, on February 24th, the talk “Terre alte: quando il vino si fa comunità” - “High lands: when wine becomes community” will address mountain viticulture and how it can act as a safeguard for the landscape, a tool for territorial regeneration, and an opportunity for social and economic revitalization for local communities. Speakers will include Donatella Murtas, Director of Itls; Samuele Heydi Bonanini, representative of the Slow Food Presidia for Sciacchetrà; Claudio Zucchino, winemaker in the Jujuy wine region of Argentina; and Andrea Peradotto of the Pian di Stintino farm in Tredozio (Forlì-Cesena).

