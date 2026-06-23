Climate change, sustainability, innovation, health: Oiv looks to wine challenges with research

Adaptation to climate change, sustainable viticulture, technological innovation, consumer health, commercial and market developments, and circular economy approaches. These topics, which address the main challenges facing the global wine sector, form the basis for the awarding of the Oiv 2026 research scholarships, the International Organization of Vine and Wine, a global benchmark for the wine sector at both scientific and technical levels, which, as every year within the framework of its Strategic Plan, awards research grants (short-term and three-year) to support high-level scientific projects in its priority areas, also thanks to financial contributions which complement Oiv funding from a consortium of companies in the global wine sector, such as Masi Agricola in Italy, Sogrape in Portugal, Viña Concha y Toro in Chile, and Yalumba Family Winemakers in Australia.

For short-term research grants (from six to fifteen months), up to a maximum of 15,000 euros is foreseen; for a three-year research grant, the maximum amount set is 50,000 euros. The priority topics for the 2026 research scholarships include, as mentioned, addressing challenges related to climate change and the management of water, soil, and biodiversity through solutions for sustainable viticulture, as well as the implementation of innovative technologies for the analysis of grapes and wines and for materials used in production, processing, and packaging. In addition, they range from the integrated management of the value chain to improve the systemic resilience of the global wine sector to consumer-related aspects, with a focus on safety, nutrition, health, and information. The deadline for submitting research projects is July 12th, 2026.

Today, the Oiv (International Organisation of Vine and Wine) includes 51 member states, countries which produce and consume grapes and wine, and represents 90% of the world vineyard area, 88% of global wine production, and 75% of global wine consumption. With China, the most recent country to join the Organization, in 2024 it will host the “World Congress of Vine and Wine” No. 47, together with the Oiv General Assembly No. 24, from October 12th to 16th, 2026, in the city of Yinchuan, in the Ningxia region, where leading international experts will meet to address the most important scientific, technical, and economic challenges facing the sector. The congress will bear a title which reflects the current moment the wine sector is experiencing: “defining new paradigms for the global wine sector: transforming to address challenges, innovating to stimulate vitality, and focusing on sustainability to build a shared future”. This is also made possible thanks to research.

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