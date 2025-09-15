Darya Majidi: technology changing the world should contribute to improve the life of women

Today, in Italy, only 53% of women are employed, compared to 70% in Europe. In the tech sector, specifically, only 13% have female leadership, confirming that the technology capable of changing the world is almost entirely in male hands. “We are governed by technocracies, big companies control us, and it is alarming to know that, in this historical moment, 90% of the Ai we use is in American or Chinese hands. In this context, it is more important than ever to highlight, and valorize the role of women, who must not be left behind. The key points to be considered are the presence of women in tech-related professions, their vulnerability to psychological, economic, and physical violence, their right to be autonomous in managing technology in daily life, and the right of new generations to have their skills recognized”. These are the words by Darya Majidi, a visionary Italian-Iranian entrepreneur and Italy’s leading expert in promoting Artifical Intelligence skills among young women to reduce the gender gap, inserted by LinkedIn among 200 “Top Voices” globally on the topic, the only Italian woman on the list, and awarded as “Prima Donna” - “First Woman” 2025 at the “Premio Internazionale Casato Prime Donne” - “Casato Prime Donne International Award,” promoted by “female” winery of Brunello di Montalcino Donatella Cinelli Colombini, held in Montalcino, in the last days (where WineNews interviewed her one-on-one). Where, she emphasized, “I receive this award with great pride, hoping it will help highlight the critical issues we are facing today”.

“We must consider that all women have the right to work, and these technologies will increasingly be part of our daily lives - said Darya Majidi, who is also the pioneer of the first female-founded spin-off applying Ai to neurology. She has long fought to reduce the gap that “Global Gender Gap Report” 2025 by World Economic Forum estimates will take about 120 years to reach - we must ensure women are autonomous in managing technology, no longer dependent on men. And, this must be taught from a young age, debunking the myth that competence comes only with age: we must give young people the opportunity to develop and showcase their skills. But above all, I want to stress one point, i.e. despite efforts to prove otherwise, forms of patriarchy do exist and cause women economic, psychological, and physical violence. Today, those who make decisions and govern are mostly men, and it is to them that I appeal, inviting them to become social sentinels against the gender gap so that we can reverse the trend and truly begin to change things. With awareness, education, and proper cultural action”.

“Thanks to Darya’s contribution - commented wine producer Donatella Cinelli Colombini - we have understood the importance of Ai not only for today’s society but also for women. In recent months, we’ve seen very different reactions in the training centers we’ve worked with: some approach Ai calmly, others see it as a threat. To young people, I want to say not to be afraid because humanity has faced many changes throughout history, and understanding Ai is the first step towards evolving with the surrounding world. In the relationship between Ai and the female universe, we must also highlight the “gender pay gap” caused by the low presence of women in scientific faculties. Darya argues that without mastering Ai, the time needed to achieve equality will increase even further, and we must work in that direction. From my experience - she added - I can say that the gender pay gap in the wine world is less severe than in other sectors. The wage difference is minimal and may be due to the asymmetrical gender distribution: women represent 14% in vineyards and cellars, a figure confirmed also by Assoenologi, but 51% in sales, 76% in tourism hospitality, and 80% in marketing and communication. Perhaps by using Ai - she concluded - we can close the remaining 4% gap to break the glass ceiling. My hope, today, is that by working together, each in their own field, we will succeed”.

During the award ceremony, Darya Majidi signed the dedication: “with Skills, Heart, and Courage, women will create a better world”, which will be engraved on a travertine stone along the meditation path at the Casato Prime Donne estate, accompanied, as tradition dictates, by a contemporary artwork installed on the hills of the farm: this year, it is “Ciclo infinito - Endless cycle” by Giulia Lapenta, a student at the Duccio di Buoninsegna Art High School in Siena.

The 2025 “Casato Prime Donne Award” also honored journalism professionals who have made a significant contribution to promoting Montalcino, its territory, and its wines, such as Lara Loreti, who received the “Me and Montalcino” Award for her article “Brunello di Montalcino: 5 cantine da non perdere” - “Brunello di Montalcino: 5 wineries not to miss”, a vivid portrait of Brunello through its places, stories, and characters, told with compelling storytelling and published on “Il Gusto” by “La Repubblica”, and Giorgio Dell’Orefice was awarded with Consorzio Brunello di Montalcino Prize for his articles “Toscana: la produzione di Rosso di Montalcino punta al raddoppio” - “Tuscany: Rosso di Montalcino production aims to double”, and “Benvenuto Brunello in Florida, Texas e Virginia: + 19% nelle vendite” - “Benvenuto Brunello in Florida, Texas, and Virginia: +19% in sales”, published on “Il Sole 24 Ore”, offering an insightful overview of the data behind the excellence of Montalcino wine production and commercial reality.

In the end, awards were also given to young talents, reinforcing the role of the “Casato Prime Donne Award” as a true incubator of future professionals. In addition to young sculptor Giulia Lapenta and the students of the Lambruschini Language High School in Montalcino, recognition was given to the students of the Advanced Pastry Training Course at Scuola Tessieri - Atelier of Culinary Arts, who created the cake “Tierra!”, and to three students from Lao Le Arti Orafe Jewellery School in Florence Camilla Radaelli, Martine Monciatti, and Maria Ludovica Vippolis, creators of jewelry pieces inspired to the theme of Artificial Intelligence, with which “Prima Donna” 2025 was honored with.

