Enrico Brizzi, from “Jack Frusciante has left the band” to “Vinegrower like us” of Fivi

After the composer and artist Stefano Belisari, known as Elio of “Elio e le Storie Tese” - “Elio and the Tense Stories”, and former basketball player Marco Belinelli, the first (and only) Italian to win an Nba title with the San Antonio Spurs, the “Vignaiolo come noi” - “Vinegrower like us” 2025 award, the edition No. 3 of the Fivi - Federazione Italiana Vignaioli Indipendenti - Independent Vinegrower National Federation award, goes to a great writer from Bologna, beloved by past and present young people: Enrico Brizzi, author of countless novels, including “Jack Frusciante è uscito dal gruppo” - “Jack Frusciante has left the band”, one of the most impactful debuts in post-war Italian literature - published in 1994 when he was just 20, ed - which became a bestseller, was translated into 24 countries, and turned into a cult film for more than an entire generation, directed by Enza Negroni and starring actors Stefano Accorsi and Violante Placido.

The award - created to honor each year a man or woman from the world of culture, journalism, sports, economics, or entertainment who, while not a winemaker, places at the center of their work the values of quality, originality, professionalism, and love for things done well, with passion and artisanal care - is a plaque crafted by Trentino master artisan Mastro7, and it was delivered, yesterday, in Como, at Punto d’Affezione Rive Enoteca. This event serves as a prelude to the “Mercato dei Vini dei Vignaioli Indipendenti” - “Independent Vinegrowers Wine Market” (November 15th-17th), the edition No. 14 of Fivi flagship event at BolognaFiere, which is increasingly establishing itself as a wine “hub” (as explained to WineNews by Gianpiero Calzolari, president of the Bologna fair), with which hVignaioli Indipendenti, which bring together 1,800 producers from all Italian regions covering over 18,000 hectares of vineyards, have renewed their agreement with BolognaFiere until 2028 (in a venue recently hosted, for the first time, the “Champagne Experience” by Excellence and will welcome back the “Slow Wine Fair” in 2026, a showcase dedicated to “good, clean, and fair wine according to Slow Wine” strengthening its synergy with “Sana Food,” the exhibition dedicated to the horeca channel and specialized organic food retail, scheduled for February 22nd - 24th, 2026).

“From the frozen vodka hugs of old Alex, the unforgettable protagonist of “Jack Frusciante has left the band”, much water, wine, and beer has flowed under Italian bridges - one can read the motivation for the 2025 “Vignaiolo come noi” award to Enrico Brizzi - for the writer, countless kilometers have passed too, hard to measure, through long walks and cycling adventures across Italy, Europe, and other corners of the world. And, then books, so many, among novels and travel stories, guides and biographies, illustrated books and children’s fiction. Always on the move, always looking ahead, yet firmly rooted in what has been, a past that is not a tired myth but a story to know, understand, and pass on. From vodka hugs, we leap in an instant to the puntalone of the paltadore at Modena’s Manifattura Tabacchi (a reference to the 2023 novel “Enzo, storia di un ragazzo” - “Enzo, history of a guy” about Enzo Ferrari youth, ed), racing through time and space. And in 2025, Vignaioli Indipendenti Italiani are honored to present their award to Enrico Brizzi, who chose to be a storyteller and has never stopped being moved by his craft”.

“We all loved Brizzi debut novel, but even more we admired his ability never to rest on the laurels of success, always seeking new paths while staying true to his style - added Rita Babini, winemaker and Fivi president - we winemakers, in our own way, also strive to renew ourselves without losing our identity. It is an honor for us to award such a great writer this year, and a pleasure to give continuity to a prize that, arisen almost as a game, we hope can bring different worlds together and add a spark to the communication of Italian wine”.

Starting with “Mercato dei Vini dei Vignaioli Indipendenti,” which is preparing to welcome the public at BolognaFiere to meet over 1,000 winemakers from all Italian regions, 3 delegations of European winemakers representing national associations belonging to Cevi - Confédération Européenne des Vignerons Indépendants, and 28 members of Fioi - Federazione Italiana Olivicoltori Indipendenti: visitors will be able to purchase products from all of them, with their unmistakable carts. Masterclasses will enrich the program, and they are dedicated to “Vino, vigne, Vignaioli: una storia di famiglia” - “Il Moscato di Canelli: ritorno al futuro” - “Wine, vineyards, Vinegrowers - a family history”; “Moscato di Canelli: back to the future,” dedicated to the small but prestigious Canelli DOCG with Trentino winemaker Mario Pojer and Piedmont producers Gianmario Cerutti, Margherita Forno, and Ignazio Giovine; “Cataldo Calabretta: il Cirò nel cuore, da quattro generazioni” - “Cataldo Calabretta: Cirò at heart, since four generations”, a journey through time and the evolution of Gaglioppo with Calabrian producer Cataldo Calabretta and Veneto winemaker Andrea Miotto; “Un rosso dolomitico: il Teroldego secondo Giulio de Vescovi” - “A Dolomitic Red: Teroldego according to Giulio de Vescovi,” in dialogue with Veneto winemaker Andrea Pieropan; and “Viticoltura su suolo vulcanico: l’identità del Lazio in degustazione” - “Viticulture on volcanic soil: Lazio identity in tasting” featuring producers in conversation with Sicilian winemaker Enza Saitta - and “Premio Leonildo Pieropan” - “Leonildo Pieropan Award” in memory of one of Fivi pioneers.

Copyright © 2000/2025