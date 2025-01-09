Export of Italian wine continues to slow down: 5 billion euros in August 2025 (-1.9%). The Usa down

Italian wine exports continue to decline. The Istat export data, analyzed by WineNews and updated to August 2025, compared to the first eight months of 2024, deliver a negative verdict of -1.9% in value (down from -0.9% in July), totaling 5 billion euros, with a slight recovery in volume, though still in negative territory (-2.9% against -3.4% in July), at 1.37 billion liters. And, while July 2025 recorded the best performance of the year, although still below 2024 levels, August 2025 marks the worst figure in terms of value: 481.9 million euros, -11% compared to August 2024.

The decisive factor is the United States, the leading market for Italian wine, where exports are sharply slowing: 92.5 million euros in August 2025 against 132.4 million euros in August 2024, a collapse of -30.1%. The deficit also grows for the first eight months of the year: 1.21 billion euros, and, therefore, -3.2% compared to the same period in 2024, widening the gap in value significantly, which began in July (-0.1%). The volume gap compared to 2024 is also increasing: from January to August 2025, exports stand at 228.3 million liters, shifting from stability (seen in July) to a decline of -2.2%.

Also Germany, the main European partner, shows negative figures in value compared to 2024: 742.9 million euros, -2.8%. The UK is also down at 506.9 million euros (-2.5%), though slightly better than July 2025 (-3.1%). A positive note comes from Canada, where reduced wine purchases from the U.S. have clearly benefited Italian wine: exports reached 283.1 million euros, +11.3% compared to the same period in 2024, though July figure was even stronger (+15.2%). Switzerland doesn’t improve compared to 2024, remaining a solid European partner at 245 million euros (-2.9%). France continues to increase its purchases of Italian wine: 209.5 million euros in the first 8 months of 2025 (+4.1%). The Netherlands also show positive growth at 163 million euros (+2.3%), while Belgium is slightly down (-0.7%) at 139.2 million euros, and Sweden worsens (-3.5%) stopping at 126.4 million euros.

Japan, the first Asian destination for Italian wine, brings no good news, though the trend is better than July: -5.4% at 122.3 million euros. Russia sees a sharp drop to 113.2 million euros (-26.4%), and Austria falls below 100 million euros in exports (97.6 million euros, -6.6%), while Australia is up slightly at 50.7 million euros (+1.6%). China at 41.9 million euros continues its steep decline (-26.6%) compared to a 2024 that was already weak for Italian wine. And if South Korea shows encouraging signs (32.9 million euros, with a situation of stability), and Brazil is slightly growing but remains a marginal market (27.3 million euros, +2.2%) despite high hopes for the main Mercosur country.

If July sounded the first alarm bell in terms of statistics (the “sentiment” has long been pessimistic), August 2025 lays on the table the difficulties of Italian wine in international markets. The main factor is the weight of U.S. tariffs at 15%, introduced in August this year. But even in Europe, where tariffs are absent except for rare cases (France and the Netherlands), figures are down compared to 2024, a record year for Italian wine exports. And, this shows that declining consumption is a reality, certainly bad news considering growing cellar stocks and a particularly abundant 2025 harvest for Italian wine.

Copyright © 2000/2025