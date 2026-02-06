Franciacorta, market holds in 2025 with 18.9 million bottles. Export at +5.3%

In a complicated market landscape like that of 2025, especially for wine, being able to replicate the successes of 2024 overall, and even grow in exports, is indeed a result worth toasting to. In this specific case, with Franciacorta sparkling wines, among the benchmarks of Italian Metodo Classico, 18.9 million equivalent bottles were released to the market in 2025 - a slight decline compared to 2024 (-1%) - but with the average retail price remaining stable at 24.45 euros per bottle, according to data from the Franciacorta Economic Observatory. The domestic market accounts for 87.2% of total sales volumes, but exports are clearly growing, +5.3% compared to 2024, thanks also to the increasing awareness and prestige of the denomination. The Franciacorta Consortium, now headed by Emanuele Rabotti (after two consecutive terms by Silvano Brescianini, ed), has activated partnerships which have given the brand significant visibility outside the wine world, from the Michelin Guides (in Italy and the United States) to the Emmy Awards, from Milan Fashion Week to the Rome Film Festival … .

“The signals emerging from 2025 confirm Franciacorta as a reality that is increasingly solid, competitive, and recognized in international markets. Export growth, price stability, and the consistent quality of the product demonstrate how the value built over time by our wineries continues to be fully acknowledged by the market - declared Emanuele Rabotti, president of the Franciacorta Consortium - on these foundations of strength and credibility, we will continue to invest, with the goal of consolidating Franciacorta identity and strengthening the system ability to generate excellence with consistency and strategic vision”.

The growth in exports is particularly significant, as said, especially in certain markets. “Switzerland consolidates its position as the top foreign market, with a 22.7% share and a growth of +8.4%, Japan records a particularly impressive increase of +22.4%, and the United States, despite challenges related to tariffs and the geopolitical climate, grows by +1.7%. Germany represents 10.4% of exports, with growth of +1.6% compared to 2024 and substantial stability compared to 2019 (+0.1%). Belgium, with 5.3% of exports, shows a particularly positive trend, recording +15.4% over 2024 and +30.0% over 2019. It is interesting to note that the 2025 year-end data shows very positive growth rates compared to the pre-pandemic period. Compared to 2019, 2025 is +7.8% in volume and +14.3% in average prices”, explains the Consortium. It also highlights how, alongside historical markets, promising signs of growth are emerging in other countries as well, such as the Netherlands (+37.7% over 2024), confirming a progressive geographical diversification of demand and Franciacorta ability to maintain attractiveness and competitiveness internationally, reinforcing the solidity of its positioning. These results, as noted, are due not only to the work of individual wineries but also to initiatives and investments by the Consortium which have played a decisive role in increasing the prestige and recognition of the Franciacorta brand.

In 2026, Franciacorta will continue its development through a rich calendar of events and initiatives, partly in continuity with projects launched in previous years and partly enriched by new major engagements. It will begin with Wine Paris (scheduled from February 9th to 11th, with 38 Franciacorta producers, ed), including a special event in the heart of Paris (February 9th, from 8 p.m.) aboard one of the famous bateau-mouche cruising the Seine, hosting - for buyers, wine lovers, and the media - a cocktail event organized by the Franciacorta Consortium. For one night, the Lombard sparkling wines which are an icon of Italian Metodo Classico will take center stage in the French capital of Champagne. This marks Franciacorta first time presenting itself in such a setting, representing an important step forward in the evolution of its international positioning in a strategic European context. Also the participation is confirmed in major industry events such as Vinitaly, an essential appointment for dialogue with both domestic and international markets, held at Veronafiere in Verona from April 12th to 15th. The new year will further strengthen initiatives that Franciacorta has developed over time to consolidate its presence both in the domestic market and in key international contexts. Among the most important events, there are the two highly anticipated festivals dedicated to wine lovers: Festival di Primavera - the Spring Festival, on March 14th and 15th, and Festival in Cantina - the Festival in the Cellar, from September 18th to 20th. These two symbolic events express the deep connection between the territory, the wineries, and visitors, attracting an increasingly broad audience each year and generating significant visibility and promotional impact. And, alongside local events, the Franciacorta Festivals will also include significant international legs: Vienna and Lugano in May, Miami in June, Zurich and Los Angeles in September, as well as an Italian stop in Piedmont scheduled for March 30th. These are strategic opportunities to strengthen dialogue with buyers, the trade press, and key industry players, contributing to the consolidation of Franciacorta positioning in its target markets. The brand will also continue its enhancement through partnerships with prestigious organizations - including the Italian National Chamber of Fashion, the Michelin Guide Italy and USA, the Mille Miglia, Porsche, and Slowear - strategic collaborations which place Franciacorta within high-end contexts consistent with its values, quality, and expressive excellence, further expanding its visibility and recognition both in Italy and internationally.

