Franciacorta sparkling wines shine in France, in Paris, among Wine Paris and the Seine

Between business and glamour, Franciacorta, “the only Italian wine district focused exclusively on Metodo Classico sparkling wine”, as stated by president of the Franciacorta Consortium Emanuele Rabotti, made its sparkling wines shine in Paris. From Wine Paris, with an expo which gathered 30 wineries from the denomination among the most sought-after Italian producers (visitors included Italian Ambassador to Paris Emanuela d’Alessandro, as well as Minister of Agriculture Francesco Lollobrigida), but also some of the most beautiful locations in the Ville Lumière, the presence of Franciacorta left its mark. A special evening featured “Satèn flowing along the Seine”, an iconic style of Franciacorta, with many toasts raised by numerous guests, not only from the wine world, while savoring sparkling wines and flavors aboard a “Bateau Mouche” cruising through the heart of the French capital (as explained in this short video).

It was also a symbolic way to celebrate the positive results achieved by the denomination in 2025, which saw stable sales (18.9 million bottles, -1% compared to 2024), with an average retail price holding steady at 24.45 euros per bottle, according to data from the Franciacorta Economic Observatory. Exports (representing 12.8% of total sales), however, recorded significant growth, +5.3% compared to 2024.

“Having been in Paris with such a large representation has a value for us that goes beyond a single trade-fair appearance. Thirty-five years ago, it would have been difficult to imagine Franciacorta playing a leading role in an event in the French capital: this - said Emanuele Rabotti - highlights the path of growth and maturity achieved by the denomination and by the unity of its producers over time. It is an evolution built with continuity, thanks to the shared work of the wineries, whom I wish to thank for their commitment, vision, and responsibility in contributing, and continuing to contribute, to the development of Franciacorta and its international positioning”.

