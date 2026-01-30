From Château Lafite to Tignanello and Bartolo Mascarello: the top lots of Berry Bros. & Rudd auction

From an extremely rare bottle of Château Lafite Rothschild 1869, a jewel of Pauillac and of Bordeaux history (estimated auction value between 25,000 to 50,000 pounds), to 12 bottles of Château Latour 1958 (12,000 - 18,000 pounds), another Pauillac excellence, and up to Château Mouton Rothschild 1945, still within the Bordeaux vineyards with an estimated value from 10,000 to 15,000 pounds. And further, other 12 bottles of Château Latour, but from the 2009 vintage (7,800 - 11,400 pounds), and 12 bottles of Château Cheval Blanc from Saint-Émilion, again from Bordeaux (7,000 - 11,000 pounds). These are the top lots of the live auction “A Historic Collection: Direct from the Cellars of the Berry & Rudd Families” by Berry Bros. & Rudd (January 23rd - February 3rd), a name that is a benchmark for many collectors worldwide, among the oldest and most important wine merchants in the UK and official supplier to the British Royal Household. The company recently entered the fine wine auction market, offering a series of gems from the Berry & Rudd family cellars.

After the first five lots, France continues to lead the way, thanks to iconic wines such as 12 bottles of Château Margaux 2000 (6,600 - 9,600 pounds), with Château Latour appearing again with the 2000 vintage even 3 lots (6,000 - 9,000 pounds). And, still, the imperial bottle of Château Ausone 2005 (6,000 - 9,000 pounds), again from Bordeaux and Saint-Émilion, followed by Château Mouton Rothschild 2000 with a 500 cl bottle estimated between 6,000 and 9,000 pounds. The Top Ten still includes Bordeaux with 12 bottles of Château Haut-Brion by Pessac-Léognan vintage 2000, estimated from 5,400 to 7,800 pounds.

Italy is represented by two “standard-bearers” of its wine heritage, symbols of Tuscany and Piedmont: Tignanello by Marchesi Antinori 2015 (600 - 900 pounds for 6 bottles) and Barolo 2010 by Bartolo Mascarello, present with two magnums (estimated from 250 to 375 pounds, a figure already exceeded by current bids).

