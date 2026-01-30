Glera of future arises: 7 new resistant varieties for the future of “Prosecco world”

Prosecco, with its many expressions, has been (and remains) the driving force of Italian wine in recent years. And it looks to a future shaped also by climate-change management, in which resistant grape varieties will play a key role. There are 7 such varieties, all descended from Glera, ready to strengthen the prospects of the product which symbolizes Italian wine exports. They were presented today at “La Glera del futuro” - “The Glera of the Future”, an event organized by Vcr-Vivai Cooperativi Rauscedo, one of Europe leading vine-nursery groups, held at the Vcr Research Center in Rauscedo (Pordenone) before more than 200 producers, technicians, researchers and institutional representatives. Four of these varieties arise from Vcr independent genetic-improvement program and are in the advanced stages of registration in the National Variety Register, with availability expected between February 2026 and late 2027. The other three come from the research efforts of Crea Viticulture and Enology in Conegliano and will be available from the end of 2027.

“Having a range of resistant varieties - explained Yuri Zambon, director of Vivai Cooperativi Rauscedo - means being able to meet the differing needs of various territories and their enological expressions, while keeping the identity of Glera at the center”.

It was an important moment not only to review technical aspects, but also current issues, future scenarios, and market trends, thanks as well to the presence of the Consortia of Prosecco DOC, Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore DOCG, Vini Asolo Montello DOCG, and Colli Euganei DOCG, which safeguard Italy largest denomination-based wine system, a territory which extends “downward from Trieste” embracing all of Friuli-Venezia Giulia and Veneto up to the province of Padua.

“These are not alternative varieties to Glera - affirmed Diego Tomasi, director of the Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore DOCG Consortium - they are Glera adapting to the future”. “If we want to protect unique landscapes where vineyards play the starring role - added Michele Noal, president of the Asolo Montello Wine Consortium, - we must allow Glera to defend itself”. “Our territory - highlighted Gianluca Carraro representing the Colli Euganei Wine Consortium - is sustainability in practice, not just in words. Resistant varieties are the most coherent tool for keeping this promise”.

The presented varieties belong to the Piwi family, resistant to the main fungal diseases of the vine such as downy mildew and powdery mildew. And in their own way, underlined Denis Pantini, head of Wine Monitor-Nomisma, “they represent a concrete response to the growing demand for sustainability and lightness expressed by new generations of consumers around the world”. Their implementation allows for a significant reduction in plant-protection products, especially near inhabited areas, improving the relationship between viticulture, the environment, and communities.

“Fewer inputs, better outputs - added Riccardo Velasco, director of Crea Ve - today genetic improvement, along with digitalization and less impactful crop protection, is the most effective path to combine production needs with the protection of health and the environment”.

According to the findings presented, “the new varieties also offer a concrete response to the challenges linked to climate change and represent a powerful factor of innovation and value creation for the image of the denominations”. They respond to different production needs: sugar accumulation, acidity, and aromatic complexity for Glera-R-VCR-2; acidity, freshness, and sapidity for Glera-R-VCR-4; maximum varietal typicity for Glera-R-VCR-5; acidity and aromatic intensity for VCR-15-1-1-99; while productivity, freshness, and enological flexibility characterize VE 7_3_8 (Glaurum), VE 09_11_02, and VE 13_04_05. And “all are marked by high polygenic resistance to downy mildew and powdery mildew”.

“Here at the VCR Research Center - declared Alessandro Leon, president of Vivai Cooperativi Rauscedo - we are not presenting an idea, but something that has already existed in our fields for over five years: a concrete opportunity for sustainability, quality, and innovation in the service of Italian viticulture”.

“The Glera of the future already exists. Now, it must be allowed to exist in the regulations - comments director Zambon - today, Italy is the only European country which doesn’t allow the use of resistant varieties in DOC wines, due to the restriction established by Article 33, paragraph 6 of the Unified Text on Vine and Wine. Parliament and Government have begun a revision process on this regulatory limitation. The strong presence and attention shown by institutions in Rauscedo gives hope for an update consistent with research progress, environmental needs, and market expectations”. In attendance, there were Stefano Zannier, Regional Councillor for agri-food, forestry and fisheries resources of Friuli Venezia Giulia; Michele Zanardo, president of the National Committee for PDO and PGI Wines; Anna Maria Cisint and Alessandro Ciriani, Members of the European Parliament; Michele Leon, mayor of San Giorgio della Richinvelda; and the presidents of Friuli Venezia Giulia and Veneto, Massimiliano Fedriga and Alberto Stefani, to formally inaugurate the “Glera of the Future”.

