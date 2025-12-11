Grandi Marchi is back to invest in the education of future Masters of Wine

Investing in high-level education for wine experts by supporting what is currently considered the most influential international organization in the field: this is the path that, interrupted in 2020 due to the pandemic, will resume in 2026 with the Istituto Grandi Marchi (a consortium of 18 major names in Italian wine, including Antinori, Argiolas, Ca’ del Bosco, Carpenè Malvolti, Col d’Orcia, Donnafugata, Jermann, Lungarotti, Masi, Mastroberardino, Michele Chiarlo, Pio Cesare, Rivera, Tasca d’Almerita, Tenuta San Guido, Tenuta San Leonardo, Tenute Folonari, and Umani Ronchi, which together recorded a turnover of 660 million euros in 2024, 55% of which came from exports) among the sponsors of the Institute of Masters of Wine. This commitment will take shape when the introductory lesson returns to Italy in March 2026, welcoming aspiring students and industry professionals from all over the world who are interested in embarking on the prestigious study program to become a Master of Wine, hosted at Rivera wineries, in Puglia.

“The initiative - explains a note - marks the revival of a project that, from 2012 to 2019, supported the education of future Masters of Wine, offering, thanks to the generosity of the Istituto Grandi Marchi families, a first approach to the methodologies which characterize the steps toward achieving this renowned international qualification”. Interrupted in 2020 due to the pandemic, as said, “this well-established tradition is now relaunched with renewed enthusiasm, confirming Istituto Grandi Marchi ongoing commitment - one reads in the official note - in fostering the growth of new professionals capable of telling the story of an universe, that of wine, at an international level with competence and passion, an industry which increasingly demands solid expertise, a contemporary vision, and a conscious approach. And, thanks to courses previously hosted, in order, by Antinori, Michele Chiarlo, Masi, Lungarotti, Mastroberardino, Donnafugata, and Umani Ronchi, Italy today boasts three Masters of Wine: Gabriele Gorelli, Andrea Lonardi, and Pietro Russo. This achievement demonstrates how crucial the support of Istituto Grandi Marchi has been in enabling these professionals to undertake one of the most rigorous and selective educational paths in the wine world”.

“We resume this partnership with great interest - explained Piero Mastroberardino, president of Istituto Grandi Marchi - aware of the immense value of the Master of Wine study program, which year after year continues to deliver truly significant results for the Italian wine sector. Opening the course to participants from all over the world means encouraging international dialogue and strengthening Italy reputation as a benchmark for wine education. As ambassadors of the industry, we are committed to supporting those who, like us, promote wine in its entirety, sharing its multiple roles as a language, a shared heritage, and a vessel of stories and territories”.

From March 26th to 29th, 2026, the new edition will be hosted by Rivera, a historic wine family of Istituto Grandi Marchi based in Puglia, and will feature Gabriele Gorelli and Demetri Walters guiding participants through the theoretical program, tastings of wines from around the world, and sharing their professional experiences.

