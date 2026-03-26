A special promotional plan to revitalize Italian wine in the US, hit by Trump’s tariffs

An extraordinary promotional plan to revitalize Italian wine in the U.S., which has been hit by Trump’s tariffs, following a 28% year-over-year decline in value during the first two months of 2026 compared to 2025 (Eurostat data), but with the understanding that this difficult period can be overcome thanks to the entrepreneurial spirit of Italian producers. This is one of the key topics at the center of the meeting organized today at Palazzo Rospigliosi in Rome by Coldiretti and Filiera Italia to launch initiatives for Vinitaly 2026 (Verona, April 12–15), with the participation of dozens of American buyers alongside institutions, businesses, representatives of international trade, and market experts, to analyze critical issues and identify concrete strategies for revitalizing and protecting Italian wine exports, one of the pillars of the national agri-food sector and a key driver of “Made in Italy” exports, with the United States alone accounting for 23% of Italian wine exports worldwide.

This strategic importance, however, has come under pressure from various factors, starting with the introduction of tariffs that have undermined the competitiveness of Italian products, a situation further exacerbated by the unfavorable trend in the euro-dollar exchange rate, which affects companies’ profit margins. The result is a 9% decline in value in 2025 compared to the previous year, but wine is also suffering from slowing consumption and shifts in consumer preferences, while competition from other wine-producing countries and alternative wines is growing. Added to this are geopolitical tensions, high production costs, and the need to strengthen the positioning of Italian wine throughout the value chain.

Discussing the issue were Coldiretti President Ettore Prandini, Secretary General Vincenzo Gesmundo, Minister of Agriculture Francesco Lollobrigida, Filiera Italia CEO Luigi Scordamaglia, along with Matteo Zoppas, President of ITA-Italian Trade Agency, Riccardo Cotarella, President of Assoenologi, Felice Adinolfi, Director of the Divulga Research Center; Federico Bricolo, President of Veronafiere; Stevie Kim, founder of the Italian Wine Podcast and managing partner of Vinitaly; Antonio Rallo, CEO of Donnafugata; Teresa Nicolazzi, CEO of Pemac; and Victor Oscar Schwartz, the U.S. importer who filed the appeal that led the Supreme Court to overturn Trump’s tariffs (via video link).

These topics will also be discussed at Casa Coldiretti during Vinitaly 2026, April 12–15 in Verona. New this year is the “Campagna Amica Signature Restaurant – The Home of Italian Cuisine”, a new concept through which Coldiretti, Campagna Amica, and Terranostra will manage the fair’s official restaurant, transforming it into a unique venue where agriculture, cuisine, and the local territory come together. The program kicks off on Sunday, April 12, with the “Restiamo in bolla” tasting featuring Italian sparkling wines (Prosecco, Trento DOC, and more), a conference, and an aperitif with light wines under 12% ABV. Monday, April 13, is dedicated to young innovators, with a focus on emerging producers and interpretations of Sangiovese from Tuscany and beyond. Tuesday, April 14, focuses on “Wine and UNESCO Heritage”, pairing wines with traditional foods (Neapolitan pizza, Parmigiano Reggiano) and regions such as Prosecco and Langhe, plus high-altitude wines. Finally, on Wednesday, April 15, the spotlight is on “The Mediterranean in a Glass” and Italian sweet wines, celebrating regional traditions.

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