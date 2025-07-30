Gussalli Beretta grows again: acquired 40% of Leonardo Specogna (Colli Orientali del Friuli)

After Lo Sparviere in Franciacorta, Steinhaus in Alto Adige, Fortemasso in Monforte d'Alba in the heart of Barolo, Castello di Radda in Chianti Classico, Orlandi Contucci in the Colline Teramane, and, starting in 2024, Azienda Agricola Fabio Motta in Bolgheri, now the Gussalli Beretta family is also putting down roots in Friuli: Upifra Agricole, a company that controls the wine investment arm of the Gussalli Beretta family, has acquired a 40% minority stake in the Leonardo Specogna Agricultural Company in Corno di Rosazzo, in the Colli Orientali del Friuli. “With this investment”, says Pietro Gussalli Beretta, who, with his brother Franco, leads the Group, “we are looking to the future, believing in an entrepreneurial project managed with enthusiasm and foresight by Michele and Cristian Specogna: the Colli Orientali del Friuli area is of definite interest because of its historical vocation for producing some of the greatest white grape wines in Italy. We are confident that the collaboration between our families will lead Leonardo Specogna to further qualitative and market visibility goals”. Michele Specogna who, with his brother Cristian, has grown the winery founded by his grandfather Leonardo, underlines an official note explains, “We have been collaborating for years for the sale of our wines on the Italian market with Agb Selezione, a commercial company of the Upifra Agricole group. We got to know each other and we are very happy to be now part of a dynamic wine project of high level, and in strong growth, that embraces territories of great identity”. “We knew we could offer a level of quality of depth”, says Cristian Specogna, who takes care of the oenological part and has already been included in the prestigious list of “Under 40 Wine Industry Leaders” by “Fortune”, “and we are convinced, knowing the entrepreneurial approach of the Gussalli Beretta Family, that we can further enhance our production by exalting the nuances and elegance of this beautiful territory of ours”. “Azienda Agricola Specogna was founded in 1963 by Leonardo Specogna in the hills of Rocca Bernarda. His son Graziano continued his father’s activity concentrating on quality production: the passion was then passed on to his sons Michele and Cristian Specogna who have courageously insisted on the theme of research, experimentation and environmental sustainability by starting for some years now - among other things - a collaboration with the University of Udine, and other important research institutes, to better and better understand specific agronomic practices that can enhance the resistance and resilience of the vine plant to the climatic extremisms that are being faced in recent years. The winery’s vineyard estate”, a note explains, “consists of 27 hectares of vines managed according to organic farming principles and located among the most vocated areas of Friuli Venezia Giulia, such as the historic areas of Rocca Bernarda and Rosazzo. Annual production of about 150,000 bottles is exported to 40 countries around the world and includes iconic labels such as Oltre, the white Identità and Sauvignon Duality”. The Group, the Gussalli Beretta family further explains, after the operation in Specogna, reaches more than 170 hectares of estate vineyards, 800,000 bottles and 60 employees.

Copyright © 2000/2025