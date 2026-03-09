“In Auction For Smiles”, 23,400 euros collected for Operation Smile Italia Ets Foundation

A total of 23,400 euros raised thanks to lots of fine wines at auction: this is the result of “In Auction for Smiles”, the charity auction promoted by the Operation Smile Italia ETS Foundation, held in recent days at the Luiss Business School in Villa Blanc, partner of the initiative curated by Gelasio Gaetani d’Aragona Lovatelli, writer and wine expert, ambassador of Italian wine, and carried out by Pier Matteo Carnaroli, who once again confirmed the strong commitment of the wine world toward solidarity and social responsibility projects. Over 70 Italian wineries took part in the charitable auction, contributing to 34 lots sold during the event and drawing 140 guests, including supporters, sponsoring companies and partners, collectors, and enthusiasts.

The “top lot” featured labels by Monteverro, from the Tuscan Maremma, with six bottles of Monteverro 2014, six of Monteverro 2017, six of Chardonnay 2016, and an equal number of Tinata 2016, and was sold for 1,500 euros. The lot containing a magnum of Ornellaia 2020 by Tenuta dell’Ornellaia (Frescobaldi Group) and a magnum of Tignanello 2022 by Marchesi Antinori sold instead for 1,200 euros, while the lot including two magnums of Sotirio 2013, two jeroboams (3 liters) also of Sotirio 2013, and two mathusalems (6 liters) of Sotirio 2014 by Podernuovo a Palazzone by Giovanni Bulgari, along with three bottles of San Leonardo 2020 by Tenuta San Leonardo, auctioned off for 1,100 euros. The magnum of Sassicaia 2020 by Tenuta San Guido, donated by Raimondo Romani, founder of Italy first wine-specialized auction house G&R Wine Auction and of the new Italian hub for fine wine and spirits auctions “Romani & Bertolami Fine Auction” with Bertolami Fine Art, was sold for 1,000 euros. Among the many wineries which donated their wines, one goes from Castello di Gabiano to Cantina Bastianich, from Batasiolo to Tenuta di Trinoro (Vini Franchetti), from Paitin to Castellare di Castellina, from Allegrini to Fattoria dei Barbi, from Mazzei to Vistorta, Banfi, from Petrolo to Cusumano, from Castello del Terriccio to Tenuta Argentiera, from Zymé to Tasca d’Almerita, Terredora by Paolo Mastroberardino, from Masciarelli to Monteti, from Ferrari to Castello di Bolgheri, from Donnafugata to Feudi di San Gregorio, from Planeta to Lungarotti, from Argiolas to Bisol, from La Madeleine to Leone De Castris, from Masi to Tramin, from Ambrogio e Giovanni Folonari to Michele Satta, from Tenuta Sette Ponti to Castello di Volpaia, from Zenato to ColleMassari, from Badia a Coltibuono to Tormaresca, among others.

The proceeds from the event (to which the donations made to participate in the evening and those from sponsoring companies supporting the initiative will be added) will go toward sustaining Operation Smile international medical programs, ensuring surgical assistance and specialized care for children and adults born with facial malformations (such as cleft lip and palate) in low- and middle-income countries, where access to treatment remains limited. The event was also an opportunity to present “Operation 100”, Operation Smile global transformational strategy aimed at creating sustainable impact on health systems in low- and middle-income countries by training 100 local surgical teams in 100 district hospitals, often located in remote areas, providing them with tools, equipment, and support to improve hospital infrastructure.

