In the “Top 10 Values” 2025 by “Wine Spectator”, the best Italian wineries for price-quality ratio

Chianti Classico 2022 by Tenuta di Arceno (with 93/100 points, a price of 30 dollars, and 11,776 cases produced, 7,900 exported, selected by Bruce Sanderson, ed), which boasts a very ancient history and is now owned by the “giant” of American and world wine Jackson Family Wines, ranks at position No. 3, and Barbera d’Asti Le Orme 2023 by Michele Chiarlo (90/100, 19 dollars, 30,000 cases, 12,000 exported, also selected by Sanderson), the Piedmont company which elevated Barbera to the top of global wine criticism, from Monferrato vineyards dotted with contemporary artworks in the Art Park La Court, ranks at No. 10. These are the best Italian wines in the “Top 10 Values” 2025 by “Wine Spectator”, the ranking of labels from producers who, over the past year, have stood out for offering high quality at an affordable price, according to the U.S. magazine editors, who selected them among the iconic labels of their regions and flagship denominations, expressing the best thanks to innovative methods in the vineyard and cellar which help reduce costs. All have scores above 90/100 and a price of 40 dollars or less, and are produced in quantities which ensure wide availability, starting with No. 1, the Rioja Reserva 2021 by Bodegas Muga (92/100, 39 dollars, 80,000 cases, 15,000 exported, selected by Alison Napjus), from Spain most famous wine region, long known for the excellent quality-price ratio of its wines, of which this winery is an outstanding example.

At No. 2, there is Merlot Napa Valley 2022 by Rutherford Hill (93/100, 40 dollars), arisen at the foot of the Stags Leap district in California, then moving to Oregon for Pinot Noir Willamette Valley 2022 by La Crema (92/100, 28 dollars), at No. 5, also owned by the Jackson family, representing one of its flagship wineries and a benchmark for Pinot Noir in the U.S. California appears again at position No. 5 with Chardonnay Central Coast Morning Fog 2023 by Wente (90/100, 18 dollars), founded in 1883 and considered the oldest winery in America, a pioneer in Chardonnay production.

At No. 6, there is Tannat Uruguay Reserva 2023 by Bodega Garzón (91/100, 22 dollars), owned by Argentine magnate Alejandro Bulgheroni (who also owns Italian wineries such as Dievole, Poggio Landi, Podere Brizio, Tenuta Le Colonne, and Cantina Meraviglia in Tuscany), founded in 2006 thanks to an insight shared with his team, starting with Italian winemaker Alberto Antonini, about the territory potential and the revival of the native Tannat grape. Bordeaux also makes an appearance at position No. 7 with Margaux 2022 by the historic Château Labégorce (92/100, 35 dollars), now headed by a new generation committed to quality production through innovation. But California dominates the ranking, also at position No. 8 with Cabernet Sauvignon California 2023 by Grounded Wine Co. by Josh Phelps (90/100, 18 dollars), representing the new generation of Californian winemakers. Finally, New Zealand joins with a “Vip wine” at an accessible price at position No. 9, i.e. the Sauvignon Blanc Marlborough X Sarah Jessica Parker Blend 6 2024 by Invivo (92/100, 19 dollars), the largest winery in the Southern Hemisphere, arisen through crowdfunding and founded by Tim Lightbourne and winemaker Rob Cameron, featuring collaborations like that with the famous American actress from “Sex and the City”.

Copyright © 2000/2026