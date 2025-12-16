Italian Cooking Unesco “in the hands” of President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella

Italian Cooking, recently recognized as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by Unesco, is now “in the hands” of the President of the Italian Republic, Sergio Mattarella, who today, at the Quirinale, in Rome met with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and several of her Ministers. Among them, the Minister of Agriculture, Francesco Lollobrigida, who underlines how“today, it was an honor to present President Sergio Mattarella with the plaque of Italian Cooking, now a Unesco Heritage. It is a great achievement for Italy, obtained after two years of intense work. I could not fail to deliver its symbol to the representative of all Italians, who will be its best custodian”. The occasion was the traditional working breakfast during which President Sergio Mattarella, ahead of the upcoming European Council in Brussels, hosted at the Quirinale Prime Minister Meloni, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Antonio Tajani, Minister of the Interior Matteo Piantedosi, Minister of Defense Guido Crosetto, Minister of Economy Giancarlo Giorgetti, Minister of Enterprises and Made in Italy Adolfo Urso, Minister of the Environment Gilberto Pichetto Fratin, and undersecretaries to the presidency of the Council Giovanbattista Fazzolari and Alfredo Mantovano.

