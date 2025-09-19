Italian wine conquers new consumers of the Usa: the identikits

The United States remains the most important and stable market for Italian wine exports. Figures confirm it, even in this “peculiar” 2025, where the market holds steady while awaiting the “weight” of the 15% duties which came into effect on August 7th, which are raising concern, along with a dangerously declining average price per liter. Yet, the success and health of Italian wine can’t do without the response from the U.S., because emerging markets, though worth monitoring, are still niche, such as Mercosur. Despite everything, in the first half of 2025, according to Istat data analyzed by WineNews, the United States continues to lead with 988.4 million euros in value (+5.2% compared to the first half of 2024, a “record” year), even with a slight slowdown, and 179.9 million liters (+1.1%). Without forgetting 345 million liters exported in 2024 and an import value of 2.25 billion dollars, which makes Italy, alongside France, a market leader in imported wines in the U.S. And, duties or not, Italy does not intend to abdicate this role, although it will be increasingly crucial to understand the market, its trends, and changing consumption habits, another “colossal” challenge for the wine industry, among health-conscious shifts and the rise of alternative products like ready-to-drink beverages, which seem to appeal more to younger generations.

Anyway, Italy continues to strongly invest in the U.S. market. This is also demonstrated by Vinitaly.The USA, the event organized by Veronafiere-Vinitaly, which will bring together top Italian producers at Chicago’s Navy Pier on October 5th-6th: a unique platform in the U.S., the largest for exhibitors, combining b2b meetings with the American trade and strategic insights into the future of Vigneto Italia. With an eye on both the present and the future. As shown by an analysis by Observatory Unione Italiana Vini (Uiv) and Vinitaly, which outlines the future paths of American wine lovers in a market that is far from mature. “75% of U.S. consumers of Italian wine - said Veronafiere dg Adolfo Rebughini - are concentrated in about fifteen states, led by California, New York, Florida, Texas, and Illinois. Today, Italian wine lovers mostly come from these areas, and are predominantly Caucasian (75%), Boomers or Gen X (62%), with a significant female presence. Data shows an average awareness of 72% and a purchase conversion rate of 55%: a valuable asset which - through Vinitaly - we aim to strengthen while also opening up to new targets and emerging markets. In this context, the choice of Chicago is no coincidence but reflects the desire to support Italian businesses in the most strategic locations for their growth in the U.S.”.

According to Uiv-Vinitaly Observatory analysis based on Iwsr (International Wine and Spirits Record, a global leader in data and strategic insights for the alcoholic beverage sector), the future consumer identikit is male, Gen Z or Millennial, of Latin American or African descent, preferably residing in Texas, Illinois, California, South Carolina, Georgia, or other areas with underexplored population segments which show above-average wine appreciation rates state by state. The goal is to expand vertically into fast-growing demographic segments, starting with Hispanics - who now make up 20% of the total population, with peaks over 50% among younger people in states like California and Texas - as well as African Americans (14%) and Asians (6%).

Horizontally, diversification involves new geographies, targeting emerging consumption states outside traditional areas: an alternative audience of 113 million potential new consumers. The analysis notes, for example, that wine consumption is more male-dominated in California, Florida, and New York, while African American populations are well above average in Georgia, North Carolina, and Virginia, and Hispanic populations in California and Texas. Gen Z exceeds the national average in Georgia, Illinois, both Carolinas, and Texas. Millennials, meanwhile, are significantly above the national average in Texas and New York.

Reversing data on Italian wines, and starting from the top of the consumption rankings, in California, and in Florida, the profile of tomorrow’s consumer, explains a note, is male, Hispanic, and preferably a Millennial. The wines to focus on include reds, both sparkling (Lambrusco-style, including semi-sweet or sweet versions) and still, structured, and smooth, such as Primitivo and Amarone.

In Georgia, Illinois, and the Carolinas, the target is predominantly young or very young and of African American descent. Here, the product range expands to include reds, especially entry-level Sicilian wines like Nero d’Avola, as well as Shiraz, or, on the white wine side, Moscato d’Asti and Moscato-based sparkling wines are popular.

In Texas, the focus remains on young consumers from the Latino community (again Lambrusco, but also Chianti), while in New York and Washington, efforts should be concentrated on Millennials, with white wines not limited to Pinot Grigio but also exploring emerging varietals like Vermentino and Ribolla. In the end, in Ohio, attention shifts to Gen Z, while in Virginia, African Americans show the greatest potential for Italian wines.

While these are the opportunities in states with high wine consumption, others can be found in states where wine consumption shows promising penetration rates but awareness of Italian wines is below the national average: from Arizona to Colorado, passing through Louisiana, New Mexico, Arkansas, and Indiana. In Arizona, for example, cross-referencing data by gender, ethnicity, and age reveals a profile of women over 40, including members of the Asian community, (more oriented towards structured reds like Montepulciano d’Abruzzo). While, in Arkansas, the focus shifts to Millennials, targeting both the Caucasian population and the African American community with a mix of distinctly “territorial” sparkling wines and Sangiovese-based reds such as Brunello di Montalcino, and Merlot-based Tuscan IGT wines. African Americans are also above the national average in Louisiana and Indiana. In Louisiana, the target is preferably male, either very young or older, while in Indiana, it’s mostly Gen X women. In New Mexico, the main target is Hispanic male Millennials, while in Colorado, the most numerous group is Caucasian Gen X men, who may be drawn to long-lived white wines such as more complex versions of Soave and Verdicchio.

