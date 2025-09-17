New York Wine Experience” by “Wine Spectator”: Italy’s great wines take center stage in the US

Vinitaly.Usa No. 2, on October 5 and 6 in Chicago, is set to become the premier event for the Italian wine business in the United States. But for Italian wines, which remain beloved in the US despite all the difficulties related to tariffs and other issues, every moment of visibility and contact, especially with a high-spending audience, is more important today than ever. And so it will be, once again, at the “New York Wine Experience” organized by “Wine Spectator”, one of the longest-running and most glamorous events for fine wine in America and one of the most eagerly awaited by American wine lovers, taking place at the Marriot Marquis in the heart of the Big Apple, from October 16 to 18, with its 44th edition.

As always, Italy plays a leading role among the world’s wines, with over 60 prestigious wineries present and at the center of the most important seminars. Such as the one dedicated to the 2020 vintage of Brunello di Montalcino, with three wineries of absolute importance, such as Pieve Santa Restituta, with Giovanni Gaja who will talk about Brunello di Montalcino Sugarille 2020, Castello Romitorio, with Filippo Chia, who will lead the tasting of Brunello di Montalcino Filo di Seta 2020, and Argiano, with Bernardino Sani and Vigna del Suolo 2020, a selection from the winery of Brazilian magnate André Esteves, who in 2023 won the prestigious title of Wine of the Year in Wine Spectator’s Top 100 with his Brunello di Montalcino 2018. But Italy will also be present in the “Wine Stars” with Renzo Cotarella, CEO of Marchesi Antinori, who will lead the tasting of one of Italy’s greatest and most celebrated white wines, the Cervaro della Sala 2019 from Castello della Sala, the Umbrian estate of the historic Italian wine family. There is also a touch of Italy with Carla Bruni, the former Italian supermodel, who is now French by adoption and a producer in Provence with Château d’Estoublon. Among the curiosities is Carmelo Anthony, former NBA basketball star and great wine lover like many other stars of the court in the US (from Lebron James to James Harden, Tony Parker to C. J. McCollum, among others), co-owner of VII(N)The Seventh Estate in the Rhône Valley. Italy again, then, in the tasting dedicated to the 10 best wines of the “Top 100” 2024, with G. D. Vajra’s Barolo Albe 2020, described by winemaker Giuseppe Vajra, which ranked 9th, and Marchesi Antinori’s Tignanello 2021, which ranked 3rd, in a tasting led by Albiera Antinori, president of one of Italy’s most historic and important wine producers.

But, as mentioned, there are many wineries from Italy featured in the famous “Critics’ Choice Grand Tastings” of the “New York Wine Experience”, among more than 250 wineries with their best wines, rated at least 90 points out of 100 by the magazine’s critics: to name but a few, from Allegrini to Altesino, from Argiano to Bellavista, from Berlucchi Franciacorta to Biondi-Santi, from Biserno to Bruno Giacosa, from Ca’ del Bosco to Ca’ Marcanda, from Terlano to Carpineto, from Castellare di Castellina to Castello Banfi, from Castello di Fonterutoli to Castello di Volpaia, from Ceretto to Elena Walch, from Fattoria dei Barbi to Fèlsina, from Ferrari Trento to Feudi di San Gregorio, from Fontodi to Eredi Fuligni, from Gaja to Jermann, from Lamole di Lamole to Le Chiuse, from Livio Felluga to Marchesi Antinori, from Marchesi di Barolo to Marchesi de’ Frescobaldi, from Masi Agricola to Masseto, from Nino Franco Spumanti to Nino Negri, from Ornellaia to Pieve Santa Restituta, from Pio Cesare to Planeta, from Poggio al Tesoro to Romano Dal Forno, from Ruffino to San Felice, from San Filippo to Tenuta San Guido, to Zenato. To once again showcase the unparalleled quality and variety of great Italian wine to the American public.

