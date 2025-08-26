Not just great films: food and wine take center stage at the Venice Film Festival

Not only highly anticipated films with great directors and actors, starting with the most famous names in Hollywood - such as Julia Roberts, George Clooney, Emma Stone, Alexander Payne, Kathryn Bigelow, Guillermo del Toro, Jacob Elordi, and Noomi Rapace - but also Italian artists, including Paolo Sorrentino, Alba Rohrwacher, Luca Guadagnino, Valeria Golino, Pierfrancesco Favino, Toni Servillo, and many others. Among the protagonists of the 82nd Venice International Film Festival, which kicks off tomorrow, August 27, there will also be food and wine, strictly made in Italy, to seal the convivial moments, parties, and awards ceremonies. The bubbles of Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore DOCG, one of the most famous Venetian excellences in the world, will be the protagonists in the glasses of the official toasts for the second year, from the opening dinner to the closing dinner, as well as in the restaurants of the Terrazza Biennale and the Palazzo del Casinò. A limited edition label, “La Compagnia delle Stelle” (The Company of Stars), was created for the occasion, evoking the idea of a theater company. Food is also at the center of an arthouse film, “La quinta stagione” (The Fifth Season), conceived by Paola Valeria Jovinelli and directed by Giuseppe Carrieri, an intimate and sensory journey through the stories of five established chefs (Caterina Ceraudo, Martina Caruso, Valeria Piccini, Antonia Klugmann, and Cristina Bowerman). Two short films, “L’Opera del Tempo” and “Modena Balsamic Genius”, are dedicated to Modena balsamic vinegar, commissioned by the Consorzio Tutela Aceto Balsamico di Modena and the Consorzio Tutela Aceto Balsamico Tradizionale di Modena, which will be previewed at the exhibition.

Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco DOCG, the official toast of the event, will be served to Italian and international stars in glasses bearing a limited edition label, “La Compagnia delle Stelle” (The Company of Stars), featuring various iconic elements: gondoliers, cameras, movie stars, and, of course, the bubbles of the appellation. But Conegliano Valdobbiadene will also be present virtually in the most iconic locations of the Lido, creating an interactive experience that will give users the opportunity to interact with the bottle and share it on their social media profiles. The live coverage of the event at the Festival, curated by Fabio Persico (@fabiopersico), Alessio De Santa (@alessio_de_santa), Mery Saporito (@merysaporito), and Carlotta Berti (@carlotta__berti), will be enriched by spontaneous content created by film enthusiasts who will flock to the Lido.

In fact, visitors to the exhibition, as well as users at home, will be able to indulge in photos and videos with truly special effects: by scanning a QR code, they will see a spectacular giant bottle of Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco DOCG appear in their photos or videos, created using augmented reality. The bottle can be positioned anywhere in the shot, allowing for the creation of fun, original, and imaginative visual effects. The most beautiful, entertaining, and original photos will be shared on the official social wall. “We are thrilled to reconfirm our connection with such a prestigious event”, says Franco Adami, president of the Consorzio di Tutela del Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco DOCG. “This year, we wanted to strengthen our narrative and go beyond reality, offering the public an immersive experience that allows them to experience the lightness and excellence of our product. Every visitor will be able to photograph our bottle in every corner of the Lido like a real star. It is a way to celebrate the beauty and uniqueness of Venice, our territory, and cinema as a unique form of storytelling, bringing Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco DOCG directly into visitors’ photos”.

La quinta stagione (The Fifth Season), a documentary film conceived by Paola Valeria Jovinelli and directed by Giuseppe Carrieri, premiered at the Venice Film Festival, tells the story of cuisine through cinema: an intimate and sensory journey through the stories of five outstanding chefs (Caterina Ceraudo, Martina Caruso, Valeria Piccini, Antonia Klugmann, and Cristina Bowerman) who have transformed Italian cuisine into a language of identity. Five chefs, five visions, and five different times, coming together in an unadorned choral narrative, narrated by actress Isabella Ragonese. No recipes, no techniques on display: just the life that precedes the dish. Because “The Fifth Season” is the time that cannot be seen, but which underpins every gesture. It is what happens before the technique, before the service: the moment when a direction is established, a possibility is imagined, a choice is made about who you want to be.

The short films “L’Opera del Tempo” and “Modena Balsamic Genius”, directed by Carlo Guttadauro, are dedicated to the precious Balsamic Vinegar of Modena, one of the oldest treasures of Italian craftsmanship. They will be previewed on September 5 at the Venice Film Festival in the Veneto Region and Veneto Film Commission space. The initiative, involving the Consorzio Tutela Aceto Balsamico di Modena (Consortium for the Protection of Balsamic Vinegar of Modena) and the Consorzio Tutela Aceto Balsamico Tradizionale di Modena (Consortium for the Protection of Traditional Balsamic Vinegar of Modena), represents a special opportunity to discover two works that intertwine art, culture, and territory in a context of international prestige.

Campari, one of the main sponsors of the Festival, will not only animate the events, but will once again promote the “Campari Passion for Film Award”, created to celebrate talents in the world of cinema who embody character, dedication, and bold artistic vision. This year, the award went to American director Gus Van Sant (who has made films such as Good Will Hunting, The Beautiful and Damned, and Milk, and is presenting his new film Dead Man’s Wire out of competition). The Consorzio del Prosciutto di San Daniele, a world-renowned agri-food excellence, will also welcome guests and celebrities to Venice with tastings and ad hoc pairings.

