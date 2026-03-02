Wine Spectator dedicates its cover to the new generation of Italian wine producers

From Gaja, an icon of Italian wine around the world, to Bruno Rocca, a historic winery of Barbaresco and the Langhe, from Elena Walch, a symbol of high-quality South Tyrol wine, to Marco Felluga, one of the leading producers of the Friulian Collio, from Villa Sandi, among the labels which contributed to the success of Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco DOCG, to Castello di Ama, one of the most admired estates of Chianti Classico, from Fontodi, among the top Black Rooster brands, to Casanova di Neri, one of the most highly regarded names in Brunello di Montalcino, from Fattoria Le Pupille, a key player in the rise of Maremma wines, to Masciarelli, the winery which brought Abruzzo wine to international attention, from D’Angelo, representing the history of Aglianico del Vulture, to Donnafugata, among the architects of the “renaissance” of Sicilian wine: here are the 12 great families leading the handover toward the future of Italian winemaking. They are the protagonists of the cover story of U.S. magazine “Wine Spectator”, one of the world most authoritative and influential wine publications, which dedicates the cover of its April 2026 issue to the new generation of Italian wine producers. The issue will be distributed worldwide when “Vinitaly” takes place (Verona, April 12-15).

The new “Wine Spectator” cover introduces the feature story “Italy’s Next Generation”, which presents 12 wineries symbol of contemporary Italian wine, producers who combine tradition, territorial identity, and a modern vision. The American magazine explains the transitional moment Italian wine is experiencing, balancing family continuity with a renewed entrepreneurial mindset. In line with tradition and territorial identity, the new generations interpret the future with growing attention to sustainability, environmental responsibility, and increasingly strategic positioning in international markets.

And, while for Gaja this is not the first time on the cover - with Angelo Gaja boasting the absolute record as the first Italian producer ever to appear on the magazine cover (way back in 1985, then in 2011 and April 2024), followed by Piero Antinori (with three covers: in 1994, with his daughters Albiera, Allegra, and Alessia in 2015, and the most recent in April 2025), and others who have appeared on the “front page” over the years such as Oscar Farinetti of Fontanafredda (2013), Lodovico Antinori (2016), Marilisa Allegrini (2017), and Nicolò and Priscilla Incisa della Rocchetta of Tenuta San Guido and Sassicaia (2018) - for the first time the cover story includes a winery from South Tyrol. “Being chosen by “Wine Spectator” to represent the new generation of Italian wine is an immense honor for us - say Julia and Karoline Walch - this recognition is the result of a path built over time, rooted in our mother Elena vision and in our desire to carry forward the identity of South Tyrol with an eye constantly toward the future”. Within “Italy’s Next Generation”, a feature dedicated to Elena Walch, the Milan-born architect with South Tyrol roots who transformed her vision into one of the most representative realities in Italian wine, recounts the story of the winery and the journey of Julia and Karoline Walch, today leading the family estate, carrying on its legacy through respect for tradition, commitment to sustainability, and continuous research. International training, environmental responsibility, and the enhancement of historic vineyards - such as Vigna Kastelaz and Castel Ringberg - together with high-altitude vineyards, are among the central themes highlighted in the article, showing how the new generation is interpreting the future of Italian wine.

It has now become a tradition for “Wine Spectator” to feature Italy wine world on its cover in the run-up to Vinitaly, the benchmark event for Italian wine, held at Veronafiere in Verona from April 12th to 15th. And it is precisely on the occasion of Vinitaly that, again as a tradition, “Wine Spectator” hosts for Veronafiere “OperaWine”, the grand tasting which serves as a prologue to Vinitaly (Gallerie Mercatali, April 11th), with 150 wineries that represent Italy’s wine industryaccording to the American magazine. Above all, it celebrates Italian wine as the ultimate “wine dream” for Americans, with the U.S. confirmed as Italy top export market, a passion which global geopolitical challenges may slow but certainly can’t erode, and one clearly shared by wine critics as well: in the latest “Top 100” 2025 by “Wine Spectator”, even 20 labels appear, with Barbaresco 2021 by Produttori del Barbaresco ranked No. 7 and Chianti Classico San Lorenzo Gran Selezione 2021 by Castello di Ama ranking No. 9 in the “Top 10”. Tuscany has the highest number of wines on the list, thanks especially to Chianti Classico, the most represented Italian denomination, followed by Piedmont, Veneto, Lazio, Liguria, Sicily, Lombardy, South Tyrol, and Campania.

Copyright © 2000/2026