“Oui” Prosecco Doc: Italian sparkling wines conquer France of Champagne

In the homeland of the most “chic” and famous sparkling wines, those of Champagne, people are toasting with one of the symbols of Italian sparkling wine. France is the third-largest global market for Prosecco DOC, an announcement which has arrived today during Wine Paris, the Vinexposium event in Paris, where Italy was the most represented country after France itself, with over 1,100 wineries. The Prosecco DOC Consortium also played a leading role there, together with 34 companies from the Veneto-Friuli area. This result is part of a broader picture of global growth: in 2025, Prosecco DOC reported a production of 667 million bottles (+1.1% compared to 2024), with more than 82% destined for export to over 160 countries across 5 continents.

Returning to the achievement on French territory, the Consortium commented that it is “a significant figure emerging in a country with a centuries-old sparkling wine tradition, where consumers choose Italian sparkling wines mainly for their organoleptic characteristics and qualitative excellence. This is documented by recent consumer surveys, soon to be fully released, which show a preference driven by the intrinsic value of the product”. Giancarlo Guidolin, president of the Consortium, states that “recent consumer surveys confirm that the international success of Prosecco DOC is the result of an intrinsic value recognized even by the most discerning palates. This success, embraced with the utmost respect for the prestigious tradition of our French “cousins” and of Champagne, highlights how Prosecco DOC has carved out a prominent place for itself thanks to its distinctive identity, despite never having undertaken specific promotional activities on French soil beyond participating in the Paris Salon”.

Prosecco DOC is a sparkling wine which is increasingly more international (and a driving force of Italian wine exports), and in these days it enjoys prestigious Olympic visibility as the Official Sparkling Wine of the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games (thanks to the most significant investment in the denomination history). The Consortium figures report 12,107 wine companies, 1,046 winemaking companies, and 362 sparkling wine producers, with an average estate size of 2.13 hectares each, across a territory spanning Veneto and Friuli Venezia Giulia.

