Raise a toast in a vintage car: the Franciacorta Consortium alongside “1000 Miglia”

An extraordinary journey in refined vintage cars through some of Italy’s most evocative landscapes: the “1000 Miglia” is back 2025 (June 17-21), the “most beautiful race in the world”, renewing its partnership with Franciacorta sparkling wines, which for the sixth year running are the event’s “Official Sparkling Wine”, accompanying the most significant moments of the race, between iconic routes and new experiences. Franciacorta wines will be present in all the start and finish lounges, welcoming guests, partners, and participants in an atmosphere of elegant hospitality and celebration. A partnership that celebrates the meeting of two Italian icons, combining the automotive heritage of the “1000 Miglia” with the uniqueness of a region synonymous with quality, hospitality, and tradition, as well as confirming the marketing strategy of the Franciacorta Consortium, based on a winning mix of luxury, glamour, celebrities, and exceptional partnerships, with Italian sparkling wines as the absolute stars of the most exclusive toasts in Italy and abroad, from the Emmy Awards in Los Angeles (the Oscars of American television) to Milan Fashion Week (one of the most important international fashion events), through the alliance with the prestigious Michelin Guide - of which Franciacorta is “Sparkling Wine Partner” after having been “Destination Partner” for three consecutive years - to “Orticolario,” a refined event at Villa d’Este in Cernobbio.

“The collaboration with “1000 Miglia” represents a valuable opportunity for Franciacorta to showcase our region through a meaningful experience that combines tradition, beauty, and Italian style”, says Emanuele Rabotti, President of the Franciacorta Consortium.

The format of the “Mille Miglia” will be five days long and will follow the legendary pre-war races, covering a figure-eight route like that of the first 12 editions. Over 400 cars will be admitted, starting from Brescia and arriving in Rome, before returning to the starting point. Meanwhile, the 2025 “1000 Miglia Warm Up Switzerland” has just concluded, amid the picturesque landscapes of Neuchâtel, the Jura, and Valais. The event, designed as an exclusive preview of the legendary “most beautiful race in the world”, saw the participation of a limited number of crews, offering an immersive experience combining technical training, a passion for cars, and discovery of the territory. Participants, driving their own classic cars, were able to refine their regularity and navigation techniques under the guidance of “1000 Miglia” experts, enjoying an intense and refined experience dedicated to motoring and Alpine beauty. Among the protagonists of the event was Laura-Marie Geissler, professional driver and ambassador for independent motorsport, who took part in the Warm Up at the wheel of the “Auto Franciacorta”, further emphasizing the synergy between the world of racing and the identity of a region dedicated to excellence.

