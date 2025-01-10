Record-breaking 2024 for Italian sparkling wines, also Piedmont of Alta Langa and Asti shine

If in record-breaking 2024 for Italian sparkling wines, the great protagonist, as it has happened for years, was the Prosecco world (as we explained here), all Italian sparkling wine movement grows. And Piedmont is not an exception, with the small, but increasingly more ambitious denomination of Alta Langa Docg, which has also launched innovations in view of 2025, as “Alta Langa Academy”, an educational online platform with high-level teachers to allow everyone to learn what it is necessary to know about the territory and its wines, but also with the historical denomination of Asti, and of Moscato d’Asti Docg, which closed 2024 with positive figures. Consorzio dell’Alta Langa Docg, headed by Mariacristina Castelletta, talks about increasing sales by +10% compared to 2023, and it also grows in its productive basis with 85 associated sparkling wine members, 455 hectares of vineyard between the provinces of Alessandria, Asti, and Cuneo, of hich two out of three are cultivated with Pinot Nero, and the remaining with Chardonnay from which 3.2 million of bottles arose by harvest 2023, with a market made for 85% by Italy, and for 15% by export.

And, that, if to make products be discovered, mainly by operators of Horeca sector, which is the dominant channel of “high-quality Piedmontese sparkling wines”, it comes back with edition No. 7 of the premiere of Alta Langa 2025, scheduled on March, 10, in Turin, it launches for all “Alta Langa Academy”, a new educational section on its website, with the aim to share with the audience the richness of knowledge about the denomination. The new section of the website – explains a note – is the result of a long and meticulous research and study work conducted on the denomination for the 20 years since its recognition. The Consortium, with “Alta Langa Academy”, make contents of great value available not only for wine enthusiasts, but also for students, experts of the sector, and journalists who desire to increase their knowledge about this jewel of Piedmontese winemaking, the most ancient Metodo Classico in Italy”. A journey in the territory with different “cicerones” among experts, journalists, agronomists, sommeliers, and communicators, such as Edmondo Bonelli (“I suoli dell’Alta Langa”), Maurizio Gily (“La viticoltura dell’Alta Langa”), Carlo Casavecchia (“Il metodo di produzione”), Pierstefano Berta e Giusi Mainardi (“Le origini e lo sviluppo del Metodo Classico in Piemonte”), Giancarlo Montaldo e Teresa Baccini (“Gli anni Novanta, il Progetto Spumante e la nascita della denominazione”), Armando Castagno (“Analisi del profilo sensoriale del vino”), Vincenzo Donatiello (“Come apprezzare al meglio una bottiglia di Alta Langa”), Piercarlo Grimaldi (“Immaginari contadini, riti e miti delle alte colline”), Antonio Degiacomi (“Alta Langa e Tartufo Bianco d’Alba”), Mauro Carbone (“Viaggiare nelle terre dell’Alta Langa”).

“The aims reached this year - underlines the president of Consorzio Alta Langa, Mariacristina Castelletta - are the result of a shared engagement: producers, partners, and an increasingly higher number of supporters, and enthusiasts who accompany us to bring Alta Langa Docg always further, without never losing track of our values, and our identity”. And, regarding “Academy”, she explains: throughout this new section of our institutional website, we desire to open the door to the knowledge of Alta Langa to all those people, and they are increasingly more, who would like to deepen our denomination. We hope that the sharing of knowledge is fundamental to fully appreciate the quality, and the uniqueness of our “high-quality Piedmontese sparkling wines”. We chose to do that with a product in line with the essence of the Consortium, and of the same denomination: a rich, cared to detail website with a contemporary layout”.

Also the balance of production of Asti Spumante and Moscato d’Asti, “that at the end of 2024 overcomes the upper limit of 90 million of bottles in line with the performance of the previous year”, explains the Consortium. Moscato d’Asti leads the result closing the year with a bottling of over 33 million of pieces, increasing in double digits, particularly thanks to American and Italian demands, and to the increase of consumption in Far East (Korea and China). Bottled Asti Spumante is slightly declining, but, holds taking into consideration exports (-0.8% in volumes in the first 9 months of 2024). Expeditions towards Eastern Europe are strongly increasing, where Latvia (trend at +5%), and Russia (+49%) represent over a third of total export in the period; the US are slightly decreasing (-2%), whilst the Uk grows by 10%.

“We can feel satisfied - said president of Consorzio Asti Docg, Stefano Ricagno - because, despite the uncertainties in the markets, these results demonstrate that consumption trend is increasingly more oriented towards low alcohol products both in Italy and abroad. Moscato d’Asti and Asti Spumante are naturally low alcohol, and therefore traditional but modern at the same time, capable of intercepting new trends such as that of cocktail that we find in any angle of the world at this point”. Important figures for a territory that touches 51 municipalities of the provinces of Alessandria, Asti, and Cuneo for an extension of 10,000 hectares in a wine landscape World Heritage of Humanity recognized by Unesco, protected by the Consortium counting 1,013 members, among 50 sparkling wine companies, 778 viticulture companies, 153 wine companies, 17 winemaking companies, and 15 cooperative wineries with 90% of the production which is exported.

