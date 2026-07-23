Ryanair, the food and wine destination to visit in Italy? Sicily, from Trapani to Marsala

Wine tourism is estimated to be worth $46.5 billion worldwide, with Europe accounting for more than half of the market (51%), and France, Italy, and Spain leading the way. This phenomenon continues to grow to the point where it is no longer limited to specific seasons; it attracts interest around the world and is often the primary, or at least one of the main, motivations for planning a vacation. People are increasingly traveling to discover new tastes and flavors, fundamental aspects of that “emotional sphere” that ranks among the priorities of contemporary tourism. And, not surprisingly, there is no shortage of specialized itineraries, promoted even by major airlines. One such airline is Ryanair, which has launched its summer food and wine tour, inviting Italian travelers to discover five destinations in Europe that stand out for their authentic cuisine, culture, and local traditions. All this is made possible by extensive flight connections (32 airports throughout Italy) to destinations that are off the beaten path, away from traditional hotspots such as major capitals or the most crowded beaches.

Among Italian destinations is Sicily, one of the undisputed leaders in food and wine tourism and beyond, a land of exquisite cuisine and great wines, thanks to that “mosaic” of territories that is Sicily’s “wine continent”, stretching from Noto to Mount Etna, from Marsala to Pantelleria, and beyond, where 61.4% of wineries reported an increase in visitors in 2025 (for 58.3% of these wineries, wine tourism accounts for 10% of total revenue), and where exciting new wine tourism projects are emerging, such as the “Rete delle Bollicine Siciliane” (Sicilian Sparkling Wines Network). For its food and wine tour, Ryanair has chosen the Trapani-Marsala route, where the wine culture is strong and renowned thanks to the many native grape varieties, not to mention the charm of Marsala, a historic wine that paved the way for Italian wine to enter the UK market as early as the late 18th century. Wine, complete with historic wineries to visit, but that’s not all, because Ryanair also highlights food, mentioning specialties such as seafood couscous and pasta busiata.

From Italy to Croatia, with Zadar, a destination worth discovering for its seafood specialties, local olive oil, and Pag cheese. And then there’s Paphos, Cyprus, with its wineries to visit and the famous meze, the “king” of Cypriot culinary specialties, waiting to be savored. The itinerary also heads north, specifically to Shannon and County Clare in Ireland, where there’s no shortage of artisanal culinary delights and Atlantic seafood. And finally, Brno and South Moravia in the Czech Republic, with tours through the vineyards, wine tastings, and a constantly evolving culinary scene.

According to Rossella Amato, Head of Communications for Ryanair in Italy, “food is one of the most authentic ways to discover a destination, and some of Europe’s most interesting culinary experiences can be found outside the traditional tourist capitals”.

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