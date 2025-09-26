Santa Margherita still toasts with Inter: renewed partnership and upcoming limited edition

That the bond between wine and football is now indissoluble is no longer news. Partnerships between wineries and Serie A clubs, and beyond, often appear on match jerseys and in stadium hospitality boxes, celebrating victories and forging alliances with the jersey that unites everyone: the national team’s, as seen with 958 Santero, or, in an original case, even jersey design has drawn inspiration from winemaking tradition, as Juventus did, but also promoting an upcoming event, like the partnership between Hellas Verona and Veronafiere. There are also consolidated partnerships, such as the one between Santa Margherita, one of the leading names in Italian winemaking under the Herita Marzotto Wine Estates Group, which, in the national territory owns nearly 800 hectares of vineyards across Italy’s most important wine regions, from Eastern Veneto to Conegliano-Valdobbiadene, from South Tyrol to Lugana, from Franciacorta to Chianti Classico, from Maremma to Sardinia, with brands including Torresella, Kettmeir, Ca’ del Bosco, Cà Maiol, Lamole di Lamole, Vistarenni, Sassoregale, and Cantina Mesa (and also Roco Winery in Oregon, the Usa), and over 25 million bottles sold in 2024 across more than 90 countries, and Inter, among the most prestigious football teams in the world founded in 1908, and protagonist of a glorious history recognized globally. This wine brand will continue to support the team in the role of Official Wine Supplier, continuing a path that began in 2019 and consolidated season after season. This union is built on shared intentions, goals, and values, rooted in Italian heritage and elevated by international prestige.

From the hospitality lounges of San Siro to the homes of the “Brothers and Sisters of the World”, through pitch-side Led displays and dedicated corners, Santa Margherita has become an integral part of the Nerazzurri experience, celebrating its successes. This synergy has led to the creation of special products well known to Inter fans: from the magnum bottle celebrating the 2021 championship win, to the “I’m Brave,” “I’m Future,” and “I’m Legend” capsule collection launched in 2022; from the 2023 limited edition with a glow-in-the-dark label wrapped in the iconic serpent, to the 2024 special edition marking the achievement of the second star. These collectible celebratory bottles tell a story of pride and belonging, containing the iconic Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore DOCG Brut Santa Margherita, made from the finest Valdobbiadene grapes and representing the taste and lifestyle of Italy around the world.

With the official renewal of the partnership, a new chapter begins between the two brands: on the horizon, a brand-new special edition by Santa Margherita appears, designed to pay tribute to the history, colors, and winning spirit of Inter.

