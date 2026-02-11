“Special register of Historic Brands of national Interest”: wine & food companies continue to grow

Stories of companies connected to wine and food are also stories of Italy itself: they represent a fundamental part of its identity, an economic, social, and cultural driver for local regions and their communities, and a worldwide synonym for gastronomic excellence. It is therefore no surprise that, out of 977 brands registered in the “Special register of Historic Brands of national Interest” of the Ministry of Enterprises and Made in Italy, even 368 are linked to the wine & food sector, an ever-growing number for a public recognition reserved for Italian companies that, for over half a century, have maintained outstanding production quality and a strong bond with their territory, attesting to their historical value and authenticity.

Among the recent “new entries” from the wine world, there is Castello di Meleto, a historic Chianti Classico estate where tradition, production quality, landscape, and cultural experience come together in a coherent and contemporary project. From the food sector, Ponti has joined the register: a symbol of excellence in Balsamic Vinegar of Modena for over 230 years, combining tradition with a contemporary vision. Wine brands included in the “Special register of Historic Brands of national Interest” range from Marchesi Antinori (including the historic Villa Antinori brand) to Giacomo Conterno, the most prestigious name in Barolo (which also registered its flagship label, Barolo Monfortino); from Ferrari, the leading Italian sparkling wine producer and symbol of Trentodoc (which also registered the historic Gran Spumante Ferrari Trento), to Ruffino, one of the largest Chianti Classico producers under the Constellation Brand group (which also included two of its best-known labels, Riserva Ducale, its Chianti Classico hallmark, and Rosatello); from Marchesi di Barolo of the Abbona family, “custodians” of the king of wines to Massolino, another historic Barolo producer, along with Vietti (now part of the Krause group) and Fontanafredda, Mirafiori, and Borgogno (all belonging to the Farinetti family), from Granbussia - Poderi Aldo Conterno, the renowned Langhe winery, alongside Braida di Giacomo Bologna, an iconic Barbera d’Asti producer and one of Piedmont most celebrated wineries; from Bosca, another historic name in Italian sparkling wine (including the Riserva del Nonno brand); to Braida, name which made Barbera d’Asti great; from Fiorano Boncompagni Lodovisi, a historic estate in Lazio, to Donna Marzia, one of the best-known labels of Puglia winery Conti Zecca; from Tenute Piccini, a historic Tuscan estate, to Umani Ronchi, a leading winery in the Marche region owned by the Bernetti family; from Lungarotti, a pillar of Umbrian viticulture, to Frescobaldi, a centuries-old benchmark of Tuscan and Italian winemaking; from Santa Margherita, one of Italy most important wine groups of the Marzotto family (now Herita Marzotto Wine Estates); to Carpenè Malvolti, “cradle” of Prosecco from Conegliano and Valdobbiadene; from Carpineto, active reality across several Tuscan areas, to Guido Berlucchi, birthplace of Franciacorta and headed by the Ziliani family; from Conte d’Attimis Maniago, a reference in Friuli Colli Orientali, to Travaglino, a gem of Oltrepò Pavese; from Montresor, a historic name in Valpolicella, to La Scolca, a symbol of Gavi from the Soldati family; from Fantinel, a leading winery in Friuli Venezia Giulia; Bolla of the Gruppo Italiano Vini - Giv; and Castellino, one of Caviro iconic “pop” wine brands; from Tasca d’Almerita, which helped drive the “renaissance” of Sicilian wine, to Selvapiana, in the heart of Chianti Rufina; from La Versa, a symbol of Oltrepò Pavese (owned by Terre d’Oltrepò), to Pasqua Vigneti e Cantine, a major Verona winery and one of Italy most important producers; from Cantine Riunite & Civ, a giant of Italian cooperative winemaking; to Valdo, one of the most famous Italian sparkling wine brands, owned by the Bolla family.

Copyright © 2000/2026