The Amalfi lemon groves and terraced agricultural system among the Giahs landscapes protected by FAO

The heroic vineyards that climb terraces carved out with hard work and sweat from the cliffs that plunge into the Mediterranean, as well as the olive groves and iconic lemon groves, interspersed with places of absolute beauty such as Ravello, with its “Terrace of Infinity”, Villa Cimbrone, the iconic hotel owned by the Vuilleumier family, make up the magical territory of the Amalfi Coast, embraced by the Lattari Mountains on one side and the sea on the other. A territory also made famous by gems of Italian and Campania wine, such as the renowned Cantina Marisa Cuomo in Furore, or Giuseppe Apicella in Tramonti, and which can now boast FAO recognition as a “GIAHS - Globally Important Agricultural Heritage System” (together with the Soave Vineyards in Veneto and the Olive Groves of Spoleto and Assisi in Umbria for Italy). This was decided by the FAO, which, in 2025, the year it celebrates its 80th anniversary, has added two Japanese sites to the list, in addition to the Amalfi Coast: the terraced mikan orchards (a type of citrus fruit similar to mandarin oranges) in the mountainous region of Arida-Shimotsu in Wakayama Prefecture, and the water management and agricultural system derived from the former Tatara iron quarry in the Okuizumo region, bringing the total number of GIAHS sites worldwide to more than 102 in 29 countries, with Japan reaching 17 sites and Italy adding its third. “These dynamic and resilient systems embody rich agrobiodiversity, traditional knowledge, cultures, and invaluable landscapes, sustainably managed by farmers, herders, fishermen, and forest communities to support local livelihoods and food security”, explains the FAO in a statement.

“FAO is honored to welcome these exceptional new sites to the Globally Important Agricultural Heritage Systems family. Each site is a testament to the ingenuity and resilience of rural and farming communities, showcasing sustainable agricultural practices that have been carefully maintained and adapted over generations”, said Kaveh Zahedi, Director of FAO’s Office of Climate Change, Biodiversity and Environment.

“It is the seal of the commitment that the farmers of the Amalfi Coast have made for centuries to this unfortunate and beautiful territory”, comments Andrea Ferrarioli of the Marisa Cuomo winery to WineNews. “Thanks to lemon cultivation, which continues, but also to viticulture, which we have saved in the municipality of Furore in particular, not only for the native varieties, but also for the cultivation methods that see us planting vines in dry stone walls supported by chestnut poles, which were in danger of being lost”.

In particular, on the Amalfi Coast, the FAO explains: “Perched on the steep terraces of the Amalfi Coast, centuries-old farming communities have shaped a picturesque landscape of lemon groves, olive trees, and vineyards overlooking the sea. The iconic ‘Sfusato Amalfitano’ lemon is grown under chestnut pergolas using manual techniques and harvested by so-called ‘flying farmers’, a term coined for the way they balance and walk along the pergolas during harvesting. The terraces built with dry stone walls prevent erosion, stabilize the soil, and help regulate water and temperature. This area is home to up to 800 lemon trees per hectare, producing up to 35 tons using low-input, pesticide-free methods. It is also rich in biodiversity, with over 970 plant species, including rare Mediterranean flora. Women play a key role, contributing to the agricultural work and traditions of this system. The terraced system is also a UNESCO World Heritage Site and serves as a powerful example of sustainable Mediterranean mountain agriculture”.

“The terraces of the Amalfi Coast have become a World Agricultural Heritage Site”, comments Minister of Agriculture Francesco Lollobrigida, “and I am proud of this recognition by the FAO. Man’s work, intertwined with nature, creates landscapes of extraordinary beauty and universal value. The lemon trees, olive groves, vineyards, dry stone walls, and landscape have been sculpted by the hard work and wisdom of farmers and tell the story of a community that for centuries has transformed sacrifice into harmony, land into culture, and agriculture into shared heritage. In 2024, Italian agriculture has returned to significant growth, the roots of our civilization continue to bear fruit, and the Meloni government’s policies are moving in the right direction”, concludes Lollobrigida. “Let’s not just look to the past, but build a future in which young people are protagonists and choose to invest their talent in the land, because it is life, identity, work, and beauty. From today, we have one more reason to stand alongside the Italian excellences that are so successful around the world”. “Today is a wonderful day for this award”, comments Alessandro Regoli, director of WineNews, “and the joy is as great as the beauty that can be admired from the “Terrazza dell’Infinito” (Terrace of Infinity), which, from the park of Villa Cimbrone, overlooks the vineyards, lemon groves, and citrus orchards: a green cascade, the result of the relationship between man and nature, which plunges into the blue of the sea”.

