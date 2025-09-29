“The Auction of Washington Wines”, 4 Million US Dollars Raised in the 2025 edition

One of the most important and long-running wine-related charity events in the US is “The Auction of Washington Wines”, which was held recently in Woodinville and raised 4 million US dollars in the 2025 edition. The donations will go to Seattle Children's Hospital, Washington State University's Viticulture and Enology program, and Vital Wines, which provides healthcare and other services for those who work in vineyards and wineries. “Wine Spectator”, which is one of the main sponsors, reported on this edition. The charity event, from 1988 to date, has raised a whopping 72 million US dollars.

The absolute top lot of this edition of the charity auction was offered by actor Kyle MacLachlan, producer of the Pursued By Bear winery. The lot included a 5-night stay in Bordeaux with MacLachlan himself, and private visits to Château Margaux, Château Lynch Bages, Château Haut-Bailly and Château d’Yquem, and was sold for 140.000 US dollars. The lot donated by Marchesi Antinori ,that owns the Col Solare winery in Washington State, also shone brightly. It sold for 90.000 US dollars and included a guided tour of the winery, in the Red Mountain area as well as Antinori Napa Valley, also owned by Antinori, and an exceptional “Tour Guide”, Renzo Cotarella, CEO of Marchesi Antinori, together with the winemaker, Bob Betz, considered one of the “veterans” of Washington wine.

