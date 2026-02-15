The best wine list in Europe is Italian: it is that of Trattoria al Cacciatore - La Subida

The best wine list in Europe? It is Italian: it is that of Trattoria al Cacciatore at La Subida in Cormòns, awarded a “Gold Star” as “Best Long List” by the “Star Wine List of the Year International Open” 2026, the prize which recognizes the best wine lists of wine bars and restaurants worldwide, and the teams behind them. In the selection of this Michelin-starred restaurant run by the Sirk family and headed by Joško Sirk, a gourmet landmark in the Friulian Collio, Italy wine scene “is present in all its splendor; but the section dedicated to Champagne truly makes the heart beat faster”, thanks to the monumental cellar curated by Mitja Sirk and Carlo Minin, accompanying the dishes of chef Alessandro Gavagna, as recounted by Tanja Sirk. The restaurant also received the “Special Jury Prize”, awarded to venues offering wine lovers an extraordinary experience.

But, among the “Best Long Lists” (wine lists with more than 600 labels), Italy shines thanks also to the two-Michelin-star Duomo restaurant in Ragusa, headed by chef Ciccio Sultano with sommelier Simone Cutugno and a remarkable cellar; to Ristorante Albòri at the Hotel Belvedere Bellagio on Lake Como, owned by the Martinelli-Manoni family since the late 19th century, with chef Marco Mulas and head sommelier Stefano Orrù, featuring a cellar focused on Italian and French wines, also awarded as the “Best Newcomer List” (for recently opened venues); and to Umberto a Mare in Forio on the island of Ischia, a one-Michelin-star restaurant headed by chef Vincenzo Pietroluongo and head sommelier Fabrizio Regine of the owning family, boasting a cellar with more than 1,000 labels.

While the “Gold Star” for the “Best Medium-Sized List” (wine lists with 200-600 labels) goes to Café Savoy Prague in Prague, Italy earns a “Silver Star” thanks to the wine list of Tomkat in Lucca. The “Best Short List” (wine list with fewer than 200 labels) is that of Liath Restaurant in Dublin, awarded a “Gold Star,” while the “Best Sparkling Wine List” is from Minne Champagne & Wine in Helsinki, also winning a “Gold Star.” Italy is also recognized among the “Silver Stars” in this category thanks to Duomo, Ristorante Albòri, and Umberto a Mare.

Therefore, The “Best By-the-Glass List” (for the best wine list by the glass) goes to Rocco in Lisbon, and the “Sustainability Award” (for the most “sustainable” wine list) is awarded to Nolla in Helsinki. Finally, a curiosity: there is also the “Best Italian Wine List” award, given to the best list of Italian wines abroad, which goes to Rosa Madre in Dublin, particularly for its selection of aged white wines.

