The process for the recognition of the Nizza DOCG Consortium begins: it will be operational in 2026

A qualitative peak of the Barbera d’Asti and Monferrato wine world, Nizza DOCG is a young designation, yet already recognized and appreciated both nationally and internationally, with a continuously growing production since 2014 (year of DOCG recognition) with 1,093,892 bottles sold in 2024 (+5% compared to 2023), generating a turnover of 30 million euros, 55% of which comes from exports, exclusively within the HoReCa sector, and with a presence in over 40 different markets. Starting in 2026, it is set to have its own Consortium. This decision, jointly made by Consorzio della Barbera d’Asti e dei Vini del Monferrato and Associazione Produttori del Nizza, marks a decisive step for the future of the denomination, whose protection and promotion are currently shared between the two institutions.

A milestone which looks to the future but is rooted in the recent past: from the recognition in 2000 of the subzone within Barbera d’Asti Superiore, to the founding in 2002 of Associazione Produttori del Nizza (initially with few members, now counting 95 producers who safeguard and enhance wines made in the 18 municipalities surrounding Nizza Monferrato), followed by its entry into the Barbera d’Asti DOCG in 2008 with a stricter production regulation, and culminating in the crucial milestone of 2014 with the official birth of the Nizza DOCG denomination. In parallel, the Association promoted the zoning of the territory - carried out in collaboration with “wine cartographer” Alessandro Masnaghetti - which led to the mapping of the Crus, and worked to create a cohesive group of producers capable of growing together, focusing on quality, identity, and shared promotion.

“A historic moment for all of us - commented Stefano Chiarlo, president of Associazione Produttori del Nizza and head of the historic Michele Chiarlo winery (which, among its “jewels” in Monferrato, hosts the Art Park La Court, an open-air museum of contemporary art featuring works by renowned artists such as Emanuele Luzzati and Ugo Nespolo, nestled among the vineyards) - in just over twenty years, we have gone from being a small group of pioneers to an Association which now brings together nearly one hundred producers. We built a strong and ambitious identity together, sharing vision and sacrifices, and the foundation of the Consortium would allow us to take another step forward in growth and responsibility. I am touched and happy because this decision is not just about the present, but above all about the future. It means giving Nizza DOCG the tools to grow further, to protect and tell the story of our territory, and to definitively establish it among the great Italian wine denominations”.

